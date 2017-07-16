8 Ways To Manage Your Depression Naturally

I’ve been where you are. I’ve been the one curled up in bed wondering where the day went and unable to remember if I’ve eaten. I’ve been the ‘depressed friend,’ the one who cancels plans last minute because getting out of bed and getting dressed sounds like the most daunting thing in the world. Depression isn’t always sadness – it can be feeling numb or not being able to do anything. But, not being able to do anything can sometimes make your depression worse – it’s a horrible cycle. Here are a few ways to manage your depression naturally.

Drink lots of water.

Drinking water flushes out toxins from our body that we don’t want. I always reach for a lemon to put in my water to make it more interesting to drink. I would recommend 2-3 32-ounce bottles a day. At the very least, drinking a lot of water will make you get up to go to the bathroom, so you’ll be walking around.

Write everything down.

I always keep a planner with me so that I can write down all my obligations and daily schedule. When I write things down, I actually feel obligated to do them so it makes me want to do things. Plus, looking at tasks one by one makes them a lot less daunting.

Workout.

Depression can be pretty well managed by working out regularly. I work out 5 days a week so my body is constantly producing natural endorphins and serotonin so that I feel happier and my anxiety stays in check. Start out with one or two days a week and work your way up.

Don’t hide away from it.

There will be some days where you feel like the whole room is full of your depression – like the floor won’t be there if you try to move. Those days are okay to have. It’s okay to spend a day curled in bed, watching Netflix, and crying. Let yourself feel it. Just don’t succumb to it every day.

Tell someone.

It doesn’t have to be a therapist. It doesn’t have to be family. Reach out to a friend, a colleague, anyone who you believe will be able to understand what you’re going through. Telling someone can actually open your mind up to understanding what is truly happening to you which can be invaluable.

Know it’s not your fault.

Being depressed is like needing glasses – it’s just something in your body that needs a little help to work correctly. It’s not your fault you feel this way. I promise. Don’t blame yourself – ever – because it will only make you feel worse.

7. When all else fails, seek help from a therapist.

There is nothing wrong with seeking professional help. If none of these above suggestions work, I would definitely recommend going to a therapist. Just because you can’t manage your depression on your own, doesn’t mean you can’t manage it at all. Trust me.

Depression cannot be cured. But it can be helped. Doing these seven things won’t magically fix you, but they can help you feel a little better. Obviously saying you’ll do all these things is a lot easier than actually doing them, but trust me – you can. The first step is always the hardest. I believe in you.

I BELIEVE YOU CAN BEAT THIS.