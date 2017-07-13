81-Year-Old Bodybuilder Shakes Steve Harvey To The Core In Plank Contest

Have mercy on Steve Harvey’s abs.

The host of “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” took on 81-year-old bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd in a planking contest on Wednesday’s show.

And while he was surprisingly game, we imagine he’s the one who took home the sore core afterward.

Shepherd told Harvey her day begins with a 10-mile run. Rocking a pink and black outfit with heels, she gladly showed off the results of her discipline.