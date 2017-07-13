81-Year-Old Bodybuilder Shakes Steve Harvey To The Core In Plank Contest

Have mercy on Steve Harvey’s abs.
The host of “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” took on 81-year-old bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd in a planking contest on Wednesday’s show.
And while he was surprisingly game, we imagine he’s the one who took home the sore core afterward.
Shepherd told Harvey her day begins with a 10-mile run. Rocking a pink and black outfit with heels, she gladly showed off the results of her discipline.
Harvey, for one, was impressed. “You have motivated me,” he said. “I got to get myself together.”
CONVERSATIONS