Mercury is Retrograde from Saturday, August 12th to Sunday, September 3rd.

This retrograde is particularly ominous because the anger and war-like threats of Mars (which rules war) have already begun. They started right after the Aug. 8th Lunar eclipse when President Trump made his brash and war-like threat to the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, saying that any hostile acts “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The Korean leader harshly responded, that he was considering firing missiles at Guam.

To add to this theme of potential war, we will have the Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, which will conjunct Mars, in the fire sign of Leo. To make matters worse, this eclipse falls on Donald Trump’s natal Ascendant and Mars, which could turn his angry threats of starting a war into a reality. We are set for a real cosmic drama. Let’s just hope and pray that it doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

Another possibility is that Trump may become extremely upset in response to news that comes out of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller’s Russia/Trump Campaign Investigation, and impulsively act against him.

As for your life—while you probably won’t encounter sharks during these 3 weeks...you will need to be careful and aware in the way you operate your life. Avoid angry people and situations that may arouse your own anger. This is a retrograde to slow down, think before you act and be diplomatic if you have any upsetting encounter with people. Expect to experience delays, mis-communications and problems with equipment, telephones, computers and cars.

Take precautions. Be patient and pay special attention to the way you communicate with others. (Watch what you say on FB & Twitter.) Don’t sign contracts.

Use these 3 weeks to slow down and re-evaluate your decisions before you make them. There’s something you may not know—that you will when Mercury goes Direct on September 3rd.

Good luck, my friends 😀 Larry

If you want to know if you were born with Mercury Retrograde or more about how the planets may be bringing changes to your life, go to the Free Transit Calculator and enter your birth date.

And, if you’re curious to learn what your Horoscope says will be happening this year in such areas as your love relationships, and marriage prospects, as well as career, investments and health: Order your customized Report: Your Horoscope & Future in 2017-18.

If you want to learn more about Sun sign, go to the Free Horoscope Calculator and enter your birth date. If you want to learn about your unique personality, strengths, weaknesses and talents you were born with, order your: Personal Horoscope Report. It includes a copy of your birth chart.

If you want to know about the planets affecting your love compatibility with another person, go to the Free Love Compatibility Calculator and enter your birth date and theirs. And, if you want a customized report on your compatibility together, order Your Love Compatibility Report.

Larry Schwimmer is known as “the down-to-earth Astrologer who uses your Horoscope to solve your problems and tell your future!” He is an astrologer in private practice. For a personal consultation, contact him at: Larry@astrodecision.com or go towww.AstroDecision.com

Read Larry Schwimmer’s latest books, here

To Sign-Up for Larry’s Blog, click here

For more by Larry Schwimmer, click here.

Larry Schwimmer is president of Astrodecision.com, a San Francisco-based consulting company. The firm uses planetary cycles analysis to counsel individual and corporate clients on picking the “best dates” to make successful decisions of all types: personal, marketing, financial, and political. Schwimmer is an internationally known business consultant, life coach and astrologer (with a Fortune 500 M&A background). Visit his website: AstroDecision.com