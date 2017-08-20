Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 8.20.17 Reportage from Asbury Park, NJ - and some fashion notes too! 08/20/2017 10:41 am ET Illustrations by Mark Higden I thought I would share some of my sketchbook beach sketch paintings from this summer. This is a view of 5th Avenue Beach and the Convention Hall in the background. The beach is a great place to draw people! View from 7th Avenue Beach. Sketch of 7th Avenue Beach and Convention Hall in the background. Fashion observed this summer - lots of variety of swim wear for both women and men in great colors and patterns / stripes. Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
