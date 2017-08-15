POLITICS
Nazi In Charlottesville Wearing 82nd Airborne Hat Gets Called Out... By 82nd Airborne

The elite paratrooper unit continues to battle fascism -- but now on American soil.

By Dominique Mosbergen
"U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served," said the operator of the 82nd Airborne Division's Twitter account in response to this viral image.

The 82nd Airborne Division fought several campaigns against Nazi Germany during World War II. So after a man in a hat bearing the elite Army paratrooper unit’s insignia was pictured throwing a Nazi salute during the weekend’s Charlottesville protests, the division delivered a pointed message. 

“Anyone can purchase that hat,” 82nd Airborne wrote on its official Twitter page. “Valor is earned.”

The infantry unit, nicknamed the All American Division, was reacting to a photograph that Brandon Friedman, a former Obama administration official, shared of the demonstrator on Twitter. The image was retweeted more than 20,000 times Monday.

The 82nd Airborne, which played a critical role in the Allied win at Normandy, northern France, on D-Day in 1944, was swift and scathing in its response to the image.

In response to one Twitter user who asked for the identity of the man in the hat, the division replied that it did not know.

Instead, it shared an image showing what a real “All American Paratrooper” looks like:

It seems the the 82nd Airborne continues to battle Nazism. Only this time, it’s on American soil. 

Dominique Mosbergen Reporter, HuffPost

