“Anyone can purchase that hat,” 82nd Airborne wrote on its official Twitter page. “Valor is earned.”

The infantry unit, nicknamed the All American Division, was reacting to a photograph that Brandon Friedman, a former Obama administration official, shared of the demonstrator on Twitter. The image was retweeted more than 20,000 times Monday.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

The 82nd Airborne, which played a critical role in the Allied win at Normandy, northern France, on D-Day in 1944, was swift and scathing in its response to the image.

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Andy - Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret...and never will — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

In response to one Twitter user who asked for the identity of the man in the hat, the division replied that it did not know.

Instead, it shared an image showing what a real “All American Paratrooper” looks like:

Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge pic.twitter.com/vaps5fU0jb — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017