Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 8.4.17 Reportage from Central Park, NYC 08/04/2017 08:47 am ET Illustrations by Mark Higden View of Bethesda Terrace & Fountain, Central Park, NYC. View of Bethesda Fountain, Central Park, NYC. Early evening view of Naumberg Bandshell, Central Park, NYC. WQXR holds their summer concerts there. Mid-evening view of Naumberg Bandshell, Central Park, NYC. WQXR holds their summer concerts there. Many people attend and enjoy the events. Late-evening view of Naumberg Bandshell, Central Park, NYC. WQXR holds their summer concerts there. Unfortunately, the concerts are over for this year.
