8.6.17 - Summer Florals observed from the High Line, NYC!

The High Line is an aerial greenway that runs on an elevated section of railroad that was previously used by the New York Central Railroad. It is located on the west side of NYC between 13th street 34th street and was opened to the public as a city park in 2009. Many of the High Line’s flowers are blooming making it a great destination to visit with wonderful views of the NYC skyline and the Hudson River in the background. The park is open from 7am to 10pm for the summer.