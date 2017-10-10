9 Amazing Kids Share Stories of Triumph in Business: kidCEO

Studies show that parents who are involved in their children's lives are more likely to: earn better grades, have better social skills, continue their education and get higher paying jobs or positions. In addition to this, there is an African Proverb that says, "It takes a village to raise a child." This concept suggests that children are 100% more likely to become successful adults because of a community that partners with their parents for their success. Jennifer Hobson Gormer has partnered with parents to do that.

Jennifer Hobson Gormer is the CEO of Idea 2 Profit™- a Learning and Business Development Firm that specializes in providing training, support, and platforms for transforming writers into published authors. With more than 18 years of Training & Development experience with Billion Dollar Brands and Artists, and as a serial entrepreneur, Gormer has mastered the art of sharing stories as a Professor and Best-Selling Author. As a Learning & Business Development expert, she helps her clients to conceptualize their genius into products they can sell and empower them thru the Pathway to Profit™.

Jennifer has now partnered with some of today's most brilliant minds in her new book, “kidCEO: Amazing Kids Share Their Success in Business”. She has compiled a collection of stories that chronicle the secrets to success of kid entrepreneurs and the parents who support them. The kidCEOs include the owners of Zandra Beauty, Precious Designs TX, NextGen Fusion Call Center, Shai’s World, Photos With Madison, The Coolery, Aplomo Couture; and, include a professional model/actress seen on billboards in NY Helena de Moraes and Les Brown Certified Speaker, The Truth Jones.

In this highly anticipated anthology, co-authors share how they started their business, lessons learned from their successes and failures, and keys to success for aspiring kidCEOs. Each chapter shares wisdom in starting your own business as a kid and how their parents supported them thru the process.

Meet Jasmine, Jasmine is the owner of Precious Designs an Interior Decorating Boutique. Jasmine has owned her own storefront and had the pleasure of interning with HGTV’s Mikel Welch, celebrity Interior Designer for Steve Harvey and the Obama’s; and, the Steve Harvey Show. Jasmine work was shown on an episode of the Steve Harvey Show, she has been featured in newspapers in Texas, and interviewed for a national Teen Entrepreneur Academy. Jasmine is a credentialed Interior Decorator, an AP student and is currently attending Richland Collegiate High School with a 3.9 GPA.

Meet Celeste. Celeste is the owner of Aplomo, a couture fashion line for women’s clothing and a freshman at the prestigious SCAD University studying Fashion Design in scholarship. Aplomo has been featured in national fashion shows including Austin Fashion Week and numerous fashion shows in the N. Dallas region and has been interviewed and featured in many magazines and blogs such as Dallas Weekly and EyeSee Beauty Magazine. Aplomo is built upon the concept that one of a kind women deserve one of a kind dresses. By creating an incredibly customizable custom dress designing experience, both online and in-person, Aplomo makes these unique dream dresses a reality.

Meet Madison. Madison is a 10-year-old photographer, entrepreneur, storyteller, actor, and philanthropist. Just a few months shy of her seventh birthday, Madison was inspired to start her very own photography business. In September of 2016, Madison was featured on the season premiere of the Steve Harvey show, where she not only got a chance to dazzle red carpet guests with her interviewing skills, she also took selfies with John Legend. Then she got to sit with Steve Harvey himself where he interviewed her as a part of his Extraordinary Kids segment. In October 2016, Madison graced the red carpet again as a Special Correspondent for Steve Harvey in Los Angeles, California. This time she interviewed and took selfies with three of the greatest, Tyler Perry, T.D. Jakes and Oprah Winfrey!

The kidCEO Official Book Launch Party and Book Signing will be at WeWork Thanksgiving Tower on October 27 at 5:30 pm where guests will meet all nine of these amazing kids!

On October 28, University of North Texas System will host the Idea 2 Profit kidCEO Conference, where kids and their parents alike will be trained in the 6 key areas of *business development: Purpose, Content, Branding, Graphics, Visibility & Impact and Delegation. The co-authors of kidCEO will participate in a panel discussion and attendees will have the opportunity to speak to SCORE, ACCION Texas, Capital One, and others. Harvard Graduate and CW33 Sr. Producer K.C. Fox will give the keynote speech.

Tickets can be purchased at www.bit.ly/I2PkidCEO.

kidCEO: Amazing Kids Share Their Success in Business is scheduled for an October release and will be available on Amazon and BN.com. Learn more and RSVP to attend the kidCEO Book Launch: www.kidceobooklaunch.eventbrite.com.