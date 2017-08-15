9 Bestsellers Worth Your Time

Originally published on Kirkus. For more from Kirkus, click here.

The Late Show by Michael Connelly

"More perhaps than any of Connelly's much-honored other titles, this one reveals why his procedurals are the most soulful in the business: because he finds the soul in the smallest details, faithfully executed." The 30th novel by the creator of Harry Bosch (The Wrong Side of Goodbye, 2016, etc.) and the Lincoln Lawyer (The Gods of Guilt, 2013, etc.) introduces an LAPD detective fighting doggedly for justice for herself and a wide array of victims. Read full book review .

House of Spies by Daniel Silva

"Another chilling glimpse inside global terror networks from a gifted storyteller." Gabriel Allon is back in the field. Read full book review .

Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta

"More spot-on satire with heart and soul from a uniquely gifted writer." In Perrotta's latest (Nine Inches: Stories, 2013, etc.), a mother and son experience existential tizzies following his departure for college. Read full book review .

Once And For All by Sarah Dessen

"Romance, humor, kindhearted characters, and a touch of painful reality make this another sure bet for Dessen fans. (Romance. 12-16)" Louna finds her cynicism about romance challenged when her family's wedding business hires Ambrose. Read full book review .

A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles

"A masterly encapsulation of modern Russian history, this book more than fulfills the promise of Towles' stylish debut, Rules of Civility (2011)." Sentenced to house arrest in Moscow's Metropol Hotel by a Bolshevik tribunal for writing a poem deemed to encourage revolt, Count Alexander Rostov nonetheless lives the fullest of lives, discovering the depths of his humanity. Read full book review .

Miles Morales by Jason Reynolds

"A page-turner with a heart and a soul. (Fantasy. 12-18)" Move over Peter Parker, a new Spidey's in town!Read full book review.

Devil’s Bargain by Joshua Green

"Behind the scenes and ripped from the headlines, Green's saga exuberantly traces Trump's wild ride to the presidency." How a radical conservative with "cult-leader magnetism" became a powerful political force. Read full book review.

Killers Of The Flower Moon by David Grann

"Dogged original research and superb narrative skills come together in this gripping account of pitiless evil." Greed, depravity, and serial murder in 1920s Oklahoma. Read full book review.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas