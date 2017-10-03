9 Books for Business You Need to Read Before You Do Anything Else

“You’re the same today as you’ll be in five years except for the people you meet and the books you read.” Charlie “Tremendous” Jones

This was the book that spawned a whole collection of ‘The One Minute’ books and anyone who has read it will know why.

Touted as the answer to Japans ‘Theory Z’, it provides advice to managers to ensure productivity, job satisfaction AND profitability.

Unlike other how-to books, the one minute manager reads like a story and provides firsthand accounts of how individuals used three simple yet practical managerial techniques to make a difference in their organizations.

The authors provide results from research conducted, to explain how these techniques work and why they are so effective. It’s a short quick read that will leave you bursting with ideas.

Chances are you’ve already seen this business book in someone’s office or home.

It has been around since 1936 and since then it has had several revisions and new editions.

Translated into many different languages, it still continues to inspire millions across the world with its simple style and practical tips.

Initially written as an aid to public speaking, it has evolved into a must-have for leaders, with many references to winning strategies employed by successful individuals in their fields.

The one thing that this book reminds us, is that from 1936, the winning formula hasn’t changed much.

The only thing that has changed is the manner in which it is employed and the people who use it.

Marshall Goldsmith, in his this award winning book, explains how certain behaviour and interactions prevent you from getting as high up on the corporate ladder as you would like.

Simple things like not saying thank you enough can lead to strained relationships that eventually hold you back from your full potential.

Marshall Goldsmith has studied the human relationship aspect of the corporate world and explains in great detail the behavioural changes required to help you to get to where you want to go.

He cuts out all the psychological jargon while explaining these concepts and presents each idea in a clear, easy to understand format which will help you to use these ideas immediately.

This book by Tim Collins helps to explain why some companies are able to achieve and sustain high levels of success while other companies are still floundering despite implementing several different success strategies.

A must-read for business owners, it provides the results of years of research in an accessible format and points out how success can be hard wired into a company’s DNA right from its inception.

It also explains the types of leaders required to spearhead a successful company and explains other concepts to achieve success like ‘The Hedgehog Concept’, a ‘Culture of Discipline’ and ‘The Flywheel and the Doom Loop’.

In the 4 hour workweek, he outlines an effective way to use the Pareto Principle to make the most out of your time.

And get rich at the same time. Full of bold promises, the book is almost an autobiography as Tim is a successful IM who has used the Pareto principle in many different fields, from business to fat loss.

A must read for someone looking to start their own online business, it also provides a wealth of information for those already running businesses or leading companies.

First, Break All The Rules

This book outlines the out of the box methods employed by successful managers.

It exposes how ‘sticking to the rules’ is a path to stagnation and how shaking things up may just be the key to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

The book provides examples of managers who don’t play the rules and drive their companies to great success.

It then distils these examples into twelve questions that help to identify the strongest department of the company.

Once identified, this department can serve as the yardstick other departments measure up to, and with careful nurturing, soon all departments will become highly functioning models of efficiency.

The first 90 days is one of the top books for business that details the importance of the first 90 days in any leadership job.

It provides helpful tips on what to do and what not to do and gives great advice on how to make those first two critical months count.

It’s overwhelming success has lead to the release of many other books under the ‘First 90 Days’ title, like the First 90 days of a Marriage and the First 90 days in Government.

It’s especially helpful for individuals making a transition to a higher level or those who have been appointed as the leader of a team.

John C Maxwell in his book acknowledges that the true power of any successful company lies in excellent communication and relationships.

That’s why his book is written for anyone who wants to use the immense potential positive relations have.

Be a people person helps you to improve your communication skills to ensure empathy and reflection become second nature to you and you are able to see a situation from different perspectives.

This will help you build conversations that the other person is comfortable in as these conversations are rooted in trust and understanding.

It makes you more aware of how your words and behaviour are affecting those around you, in both your personal and professional life.

This book presents a great way to use words to get what you want.

The situations you may need to persuade people in, range from getting better work from your employees to negotiating a deal.

Lindsay Camp, the author helps you to craft excellent letters , articles and notices that will are designed to get your message across in the most effective and persuasive way possible.

It’s a great read if a lot of your business takes place through written communication.

This classic by Mandino is a great source of inspiration for leaders who are looking for a spark to get their minds working and generating new ideas.

Written like no other managerial book, it weaves a tale with spirituality and Christianity to tell a story that wakes up the creative genius in you and helps you think about how you can make a difference in the way you work and relate to those you work with.

It’s truly an eye and mind opener for those who lay their hands on this gem of a book.

A popular business book among all, not just top executives , who moved my cheese helps you to get yourself back into the driving seat both in your professional and personal life.

Dr Spencer Johnson who then went on to co-author the One minute Manager writes at length about how your reactions to change define the extent of your success.

Strewn with pockets of sound advice, this book is for anyone who wants to deal with the superfast changes that take place in the world today, and not only react to them well but be prepared well enough to ride each change wave as it appears in both professional and personal spheres.