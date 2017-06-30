9 Books that will make you forget to eat

.You will not be able to let go of these books until you reach the last sentence on the last page. Sleep, meals, domestic chores, nothing will interest you as long as you are reading them.

There is an excellent list of 9 books that catch the reader, making him travel in a strange and magical world.

Stefan Zweig - "Twenty-four hours of a woman's life"

The Austrian writer, better than anyone else, manages to describe the most intimate emotions and feelings of the human being. The description of the tiniest details, so precise that the faces of the protagonists take shape in your imagination, and seem to be here and now, are simply fascinating.

Joanne Harris - "The Five Neighborhoods of Orange"

A younger daughter inherits from her mother only a cookbook. In her cafeteria, she prepares only these old recipes, trying to decipher the inscriptions between sentences. It is a book about the past, which it is better sometimes to leave quiet in a closet, well hidden, by the author of Chocolate.

Winston Groom - "Forrest Gump"

The success of the homonymous film is also due to the great success of the novel, both incarnation of the myth of the American dream and satire of society, clearly less present in the film. It is also a love story. It is worth mentioning that in the novel, the character is a little more intelligent and sarcastic, and that the situations are more fantastic.

Arthur Hailey - "Airport"

Airport employees have to deal with a three-fold problem: a very strong snow storm, an incident on an airplane, and the food cart that disappeared somewhere. Personal dramas are also on the agenda. Everything in the same day. It's a surprising story, written under the bizarre kind of "work novel," that catches you right from the start.

Neil Gaiman - "Fragile things"

This book brings together horror stories, funny and funny. These stories are also fragile things that, like people and butterflies, hearts and dreams, are composed of few letters and a handful of punctuation marks. Although this is not a novel, you will not want to stop reading a story, then another, and yet another.

Sébastien Japrisot - "The lady in the car, with glasses and a gun"

The most interesting in this book are his characters. They transmit you the atmosphere perfectly: you feel the wind, the smell of the sea, the insecurity of the main character and his despair. The fact of wanting to solve everything itself leads her to question herself and to seek her true "I".

Guy de Maupassant - "Bel ami"

It is the story of a seducer and Don Juan. Although you know that the hero of the novel is not very honest, and has few principles, his adventures seduce you completely. Without scruple, he climbs all the ladders of the social ladder, not because of his ingenuity, but rather because of the society in which he lives.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez - "Love in the Times of Cholera"

The beautiful Fermina rejects her love of youth and childhood friend, and prefers to become the wife of a scientist who dreams of saving villages from cholera. It is a love story, poetic and full of nostalgia.

David Mitchell - "Cartography of clouds"

Mitchell's novel is not meant to be read quickly. You must enjoy it as you enjoy a symphony, a perfect sound of six musical instruments, six lives of a single soul. Everyone will understand this novel differently: it is like a mosaic of which quite different people compose images quite different. Magic! Without a doubt! Pure magic!