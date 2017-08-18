9 Key Takeaways From the Mary Meeker 2017 Internet Trend Report

What are the most interesting takeaways from Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet trends report? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

After reading through the report, I thought these were the most interesting and important takeaways from Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet trends report:

Internet Usage and Mobile: Internet user growth in 2016 was steady at 10% year-over-year. People were on their phones for 10 times as long in 2016 as they were in 2009, and images and videos are dominating text as Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook continue to develop their platforms to be more visual. Even though people are spending more time on their phones, it should be noted that in her 2016 report, Meeker shared that 3 apps were accounting for about 80% of all app activity (Facebook, Whatsapp, and Chrome). Advertising: Advertising spend is increasing year over year, but mobile spend is still disproportionately low compared to print and TV for the amount of time that people are on their phones. Google and Facebook continue to dominate the online ad space, with an 85% (and rising) share of internet ad growth. Google, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram have innovated to create a better experience for advertisers and consumers. Their analytics and targeting tools allow companies to select for hyper-specific audiences, allowing for the right ads to reach the right people. User-generated content on Facebook has proven to drive 6.9x more engagement than brand-generated content. Even though advertisers and platforms are getting smarter, consumers used ad-blockers twice as frequently on mobile and 15% more often on desktop in 2016 than in 2015, meaning that delivering ads that are useful and non-offensive is paramount to preventing people from opting-out of ads entirely. Trends in India: India continues to be a region of growth, and internet users are up 28% in 2016 vs. 2015 (users grew at 40% between 2014 and 2015). India is the #2 global market (behind China) for Android phone time spent, and its Google Play downloads surpassed US downloads in 2016. Access to phones and high-speed internet is driving internet usage growth, and India is reimagining its entertainment, digital identification, education, and marketplaces in order to adapt to the mobile-dominated culture. Despite these advancements, the high cost of phones and internet compared to average income makes it hard for many to get online, and the vast number of languages continue to create difficulties for companies to create national campaigns. Trends in China: In China, technology companies are driving public market wealth creation, as opposed to Healthcare and Consumer Staples companies, which dominated a decade ago. E-commerce is growing steadily at +24% Y/Y, and 71% of e-commerce spending is on mobile. Live streaming is proving to be extremely popular in China, and its revenue/hour is more than 5x television’s. Finally, in 2016, China became the number one market for interactive gaming in the world (based on revenue). Video Gaming: The most engaging form of social media by daily minutes spent per user. Voice: As of May of 2016, 20% of mobile queries were made via voice. Cybercrime: More applications are leading to more vulnerabilities and network breaches jumped by 350% from 2015 to 2016. TV vs. Internet: 2017 is projected to be the year where global internet ad spend surpasses global television ad spend. Macro Thoughts: US Debt is rapidly rising, 60% of the most highly valued tech companies in the US were founded by 1st or 2nd generation Americans.