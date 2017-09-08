9 Much Watch Movies That Can Raise Your Personal Motivation

Everyone loves watching movies and depending on their personal tastes, the selection of movies can vary drastically. Some people like to watch a good sci-fi flick while others prefer legal drama or detective stories.

The overarching theme that is subtly woven into the story regardless of the movie’s official genre is sometimes stronger than the plot itself. As such, some of the best movies that have been made over the years are far superior when it comes to motivating their audiences to take hold of their lives and become better selves.

Good Will Hunting (1997) – The story revolves around a young janitor played by Matt Damon who expresses deep knowledge of mathematic and science. His life choices have been less than extraordinary, leading him to live a day-to-day life of a janitor without asking for much more than that.

He is tutored by a professor played by Robin Williams and together they find the true nature of our janitor’s life decisions. This movie is highly motivational for it’s themes of loneliness, individualism and finding true love in the world.

Forrest Gump (1994) – The story of a man with low IQ that took the world by storm when it came out in 1994. Forrest Gump is played by the lovable Tom Hanks who portrays a man with a low IQ but a huge heart with the ability to make anyone smile and love each other.

His entire life is chronicled by Forrest’s narration and we are put in the shoes of this man who sees only the best in the world. As such, the movie is amazingly well fitted to motivate anyone willing to give it a shot.

The Pursuit Of Happiness (2006) – This story of a struggling salesman and a single father played by Will Smith is a tearjerker. Their journey to success and happiness is riddled with personal struggle, homelessness and worst of all, depression and loneliness.

They can only rely on each other in this vast world and they come out on top as survivors. The story is perfectly fitted for anyone who struggles with monetary issues or unemployment because it’s based on a true story.

Letters From Iwo Jima (2006) – While it is essentially a war movie based on the island of Iwo Jima during the Second World War, this story is a very unique take on the genre. The entire narrative is told through the letters of Japanese soldiers who fought to defend the island from incoming US troops and died during the battle.

The true letters from those soldiers served as inspiration for making this movie. As such, the movie is easy to connect with and shows us the true nature of people under duress who are willing to sacrifice themselves for their country and ideals.

50/50 (2011) – The movie is based on a true story of a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with a 50/50 chance of survival. This off-beat comedy movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and can truly inspire anyone who gives it a shot. Cancer is a very serious issue even in today’s modern and developed world. Movies such as 50/50 serve as a reminder that even cancer can be defeated.

Cast Away (2000) – The story of Cast Away focuses on a plane accident survivor played by Tom Hanks who has to survive living on a desert island without any hope of rescue. The movie is a brilliant showcase of survival in dreadful conditions and shows how much a person can change when facing difficult odds. Cast Away paints a clear picture that survival is all about having hope in tomorrow and doing everything you can to see another day.

The Green Mile (1999) – Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, The Green Mile tells the story of a death row convict with healing abilities. While the premise may sound far-fetched, his predicament and reasoning for being in jail is addressed throughout the movie.

This story is the perfect example that giving someone a second chance can always have surprising consequences. It’s deeply motivational from the perspective of the narrator who was present during the last days of the inmate’s life, giving the viewers a clear idea of where everything is headed.

The Fighter (2010) – Chronicling the early career years of Micky Ward, an Irish boxer who went into a professional career afterwards, the movie revolves around his training with his brother. The movie may be a boxing movie in a nutshell, but deep inside lies a moving story of two brothers helping each other achieve their dreams. This is a perfect movie for people who need motivation in doing something with their own brothers and sisters or feel like they want to watch something touching together.