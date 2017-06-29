9 Of The Boldest Buildings In The History Of The World’s Fair

Architectural Digest, Contributor Architectural Digest Magazine

The World’s Fair has long been an event where architects have an opportunity to offer up an idealized version of the future. In April, 1900, for example, the Exposition Universelle opened in Paris, and the City of Light dazzled with bold new structures, such as the Grand Palais, that remain breathtaking feats of design. AD looks back at the innovative towers, museums, and residences built as architectural beacons for some of the most memorable expositions.

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Eiffel Tower

Location: Paris Year: 1889 Architect: Stephen Sauvestre

Flickr, courtesy of the Marine Leloup

Grand Palais

Location: Paris Year: 1900 Architects: Henri Deglane, Charles Louis Girault, Albert Louvet, and Albert-Félix-Théophile Thomas

João Pedro Neves/Getty Images

Arc de Triomf

Location: Barcelona Year: 1888 Architect: Josep Vilaseca i Casanovas

Courtesy of the Saint Louis Art Museum

Saint Louis Art Museum

Location: St. Louis, Missouri Year: 1904 Architect: Cass Gilbert

Getty Images

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (formerly San Francisco Civic Auditorium)

Location: San Francisco Year: 1915 Architect: John Galen Howard

Flickr, courtesy of Asonofasun

Palau Nacional

Location: Barcelona Year: 1929 Architects: Enric Catà and Pedro Cendoya

Caroline Purser/Getty Images

Space Needle

Location: Seattle, Washington Year: 1962 Architect: John Graham & Company

Eric Brown/Getty Images

Habitat 67

Location: Montreal Year: 1967 Architect: Moshe Safdie

Juan Silva/Getty Images

Puente del Alamillo

Location: Seville, Spain Year: 1992 Architect: Santiago Calatrava

