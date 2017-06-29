9 Of The Boldest Buildings In The History Of The World’s Fair

For Architectural Digest, by Nick Mafi.
The World’s Fair has long been an event where architects have an opportunity to offer up an idealized version of the future. In April, 1900, for example, the Exposition Universelle opened in Paris, and the City of Light dazzled with bold new structures, such as the Grand Palais, that remain breathtaking feats of design. AD looks back at the innovative towers, museums, and residences built as architectural beacons for some of the most memorable expositions.
Eiffel Tower
Location: Paris Year: 1889 Architect: Stephen Sauvestre
Grand Palais
Location: Paris Year: 1900 Architects: Henri Deglane, Charles Louis Girault, Albert Louvet, and Albert-Félix-Théophile Thomas
Arc de Triomf
Location: Barcelona Year: 1888 Architect: Josep Vilaseca i Casanovas
Saint Louis Art Museum
Location: St. Louis, Missouri Year: 1904 Architect: Cass Gilbert
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (formerly San Francisco Civic Auditorium)
Location: San Francisco Year: 1915 Architect: John Galen Howard
Palau Nacional
Location: Barcelona Year: 1929 Architects: Enric Catà and Pedro Cendoya
Space Needle
Location: Seattle, Washington Year: 1962 Architect: John Graham & Company
Habitat 67
Location: Montreal Year: 1967 Architect: Moshe Safdie
Puente del Alamillo
Location: Seville, Spain Year: 1992 Architect: Santiago Calatrava
