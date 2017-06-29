9 Of The Boldest Buildings In The History Of The World’s Fair

The World’s Fair has long been an event where architects have an opportunity to offer up an idealized version of the future. In April, 1900, for example, the Exposition Universelle opened in Paris, and the City of Light dazzled with bold new structures, such as the Grand Palais, that remain breathtaking feats of design. AD looks back at the innovative towers, museums, and residences built as architectural beacons for some of the most memorable expositions.