9 Really Beautiful & Fascinating Secrets to Wonder Woman's Heart

My friend Winter and I were talking about the new Wonder Woman movie. As lifelong fan of the magnificent wielder of the lasso of truth, we were enthralled. The beautiful Amazonian princess was amazing. Her bravery was boundless. She was sexy, yet demure; strong, yet gentle; noble, but humble...simple, yet complex. She battled men in war, and was feminine enough to charm the toughest of them. She was a perfect specimen of a woman – conquering forces of evil, with never a hair out of place. She was tireless. She also didn’t have to work, pay bills, run errands, raise kids, buy groceries, or put out the trash. Now, don’t get me wrong, I loved the movie. I AM Wonder Woman, as so many other women are, but in real life, action figures are human, and misunderstood. Here’s are a few things Wonder Women wish men knew.