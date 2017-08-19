9 Reasons Why You Won't Be Able To Retire Before 70

For most millennials, retirement seems like this mystical pipe dream set for a long, long time from now (if ever). It’s a sad reality that even the youngest generations have started a narrative of “I’ll never be able to retire” before they barely are out of the gate. However, with student loans, housing costs, stagnant wages, and underemployment, it’s no wonder a lot of people take this approach, which needs to be changed.

To be honest, it’s possible to retire at a relatively healthy age, but it’s going to take a lot of dedication towards that being your goal. I’ll warn you though that you’re betting against something 30, 40, or even 50 years from now which you have no idea what’s going to happen in between. I’m not saying you shouldn’t save for retirement, but living a little bit in the now is crucial, especially with these factors keeping retiring further out of reach from younger generations. Check them out below:

You Haven’t Been Strategizing Your Debt

While paying off all your debt should always be a primary goal, strategizing the order of how that’s going to get done is crucial. As Lexington Law- a credit repair firm notes, a lot of Americans are paying their debts backward, not taking into account the interest rates and fees that are making the amount owed stretch out. Moreover, if you’re looking to retire early, the less debt you have, the better.

Minimum Wage Peaked in 1968

A big issue with retirement in America is that people aren’t getting paid as much as they used to per the cost of living. As noted by Pew Research, when factoring in inflation, the point in which there was the most bang for your buck on minimum wage was in 1968, almost 50 years ago.

People Are Underemployed

Another interesting point in the study above is the vast amount of folks that are underemployed. This basically means people are currently working jobs that are under the value of their experience or education. This problem has increased dramatically over the past couple years, especially with how much of a factor of how many people now have college degrees versus available jobs.

Older Generations Are Postponing Retirement

As noted by Bloomberg, U.S. seniors are employed at the highest rate in 55 years. While not all those jobs are higher level or management roles, it does limit the market for what would traditionally be jobs taken by younger or rising staff. Additionally, by these generations postponing retirement, it could potentially set a standard of normalcy with retiring later on.

People Haven’t Had The Money To Save For Retirement

In a survey by Time, it was noted that a staggering 56% of Americans have less than $10,000 set aside for retirement. Although a lot of folks catch up later on in life, other unpredictable factors such as health or an accident have left some falling behind.

A Volatile Health Care Market

The current landscape of health care is playing a tremendous role in when people are able to retire. According to the Employee Benefits Research Institute, couples that at the bare minimum want to cover 50% of Medicare benefits would have to save at least between $72,000 to $143,000, which isn’t including medication. And unless things change soon, this could be an even larger problem down the road with medical costs increasing.

Holding Too Much Debt By Retirement Age

According to Smart Asset, the average debt for someone between 65-74 is $108,700. They note that while this is the average amount of debt, a healthy amount of these folks may have assets to counteract them (I.E. a house), but it’s uncertain if they have a positive net worth, which is the primary goal of retirement savings.

Student Loan Costs

Although the estimate has always been a ten-year plan, it’s been reported that on average it’s been taking around 21 years for students to pay off their student loans. This puts them in around their mid-40’s to start refocusing their finances, which does not bode well for a retirement plan.

You’re Taking on Big Ticket Expenses Later On