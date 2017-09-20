9 Simple Tools for Employee Tracking That Will Boost Your Business – The Busy Entrepreneur’s Guide

Every successful entrepreneur knows that in order to run a profitable business you need to have efficient and competent employees. In fact, having the right people working for you is one of the keys to successful business operations. When you foster teamwork among your employees, it opens to you several benefits, most especially ensuring the optimum performance of the business as a whole.

In order to achieve the best results you have to make sure that the necessary tools are in place to enhance your staff’s productivity and output. In this step-by-step guide, I’ll walk you through the right tools you should have in place, when, where and how you can use them to get the best results.

Step #1: Organize and track work schedules with Google Calendar

Google Calendar is a free tool you can use to clearly outline work schedules so that your staff will never miss a deadline. It helps you track which project is pending and who is to deliver the task. The beauty of Google Calendar is that it is open for all your staff to view. This helps you and all your staff know who is in charge of which project and when it is due.

Organization is key for the smooth running of your business. In order to effectively track your employees, you have to ensure that every task is allocated so that there will be no clash in assignments. Tracking becomes extremely easy when everything is organized.

Step #2: Effectively communicate with your team using Skype

To give you an idea of how important communication is in the workplace, Gallup’s survey revealed that 70 percent of employees lack engagement and this surprisingly amounts to a loss in productivity valued at about $450 billion to $550 billion every year.

There are times when you need to communicate with your team and get feedback on how their projects are going or make a few adjustments to the projects. Skype works as a good way to quickly communicate with your team members. With Skype you can have conference calls with your team and discuss with them.

Step #3: Keep an eye on how your team members spend their time with Time Doctor

Time management is key in maximizing the use of time to get optimum results from your business. Time Doctor helps you monitor your employees to make sure that they are making the best use of their time. This makes them more productive in their work.

What Time Doctor does is to take screenshots of your employees’ screens when they work. The screenshots are taken after every 3 minutes and you can view those screenshots to know how the employees make use of their time. Time Doctor promises to increase employee productivity to 22 percent.

Step #4: Monitor your employee’s workflow with Trello

Trello is a visual task management tool. This tool acts as a whiteboard that allows you and your employees know all the tasks that have to be done, who is assigned the task and the level of progress for each task. How Trello helps entrepreneurs track employee’s workflows is that entrepreneurs are able to see clearly the extent of work done on each task.

Trello helps you organize and categorize tasks in form of boards and assign tasks in form of lists. This helps employers see in real time how far the tasks are coming along.

Step #5: Track employee feedback on the project with 15Five

15Five does something most tools don’t do. This app helps you track your employees’ feedback as they do their work. You are able to know how they are feeling as they tackle the task for the day. What this does is that it makes it possible for you to know how your employees are feeling. When you know how they are feeling you are better able to cater for their needs. A well-catered staff increases performance levels.

15Five also allows employees to celebrate each other’s success. This is a great way to boost morale and create a positive working environment and excellent business culture.

Step #6: Observe employees’ presence at work with DeskTime

There are times when employees procrastinate at work. Time is precious and each second that is lost means that the business goals and tasks will be delayed. DeskTime allows you to monitor how time is spent and categorizes them so you will know what exactly your employees focus on the most.

This data rich tool will help you know who exactly is present and productive and those who are absent and push goals aside. The best part about this tool is how specific it gets so you know how exactly to deal with the problem.

Step #7: Monitor your employees’ sales volume with Pipedrive

The number of sales you make determines the success of your business. With Pipedrive you can see how much your employees are bringing in the form of sales. Pipedrive is a cloud-based software that helps you assess leads and manage your sales no matter how complex the sales funnel.

Its lead statistics allows you to know the level of sales performance of each person on your sales team. With its easy and customizable user-interface, you will not have problem going through the tasks and monitoring the sales progress.

Step #8: Follow up your employees questions with SnapEngage

There’s always a peculiarity with every task. Sometimes your team members may want to get more clarity about their project or get some help. SnapEngage helps your employees reach out to you where they have issues with the task assigned to them.

SnapEngage allows for easy engagement and communication with the members of the business. This allows for quick dissemination of information so as to ensure that instructions are carried out effectively.

Step #9: Keep track of your accounts and employees’ expenses with Odoo

Odoo is a robust expense reporting software. It helps you manage your daily expenses in the running of your business including the expenses of your employees as they carry out their tasks. With Odoo’s easy-to-use dashboard you are able to have full details of your employees’ expenses.