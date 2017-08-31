9 Things That Are Cheaper At Whole Foods Than Your Regular Grocery Store

By Swirled

The Whole Foods’ “whole paycheck” reputation might hold true when it comes to certain items, but there are a bunch of things you can buy at this upscale grocer that are cheaper than at other supermarkets. Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value brand makes a surprising number of products more attainable.

According to the Washington Post, more and more grocers are “getting on the local and natural bandwagon. Economies of scale are bringing down the cost of organics, which might lead consumers to adjust their expectations about how much they should pay.” As this shift occurs, there could be a pressure on Whole Foods to decrease more prices in order to stay competitive. But for now, the product review site Cheapism.com did a price survey and found a solid amount of products that cost less at Whole Foods than at the nearby grocery store Safeway. Check out nine of them below.

1. Non-Dairy Milk

Non-dairy milk keeps on snowballing in popularity. While non-dairy milk might have added sources of sugar and a few questionable stabilizers, they provide you with more calcium, avoid cholesterol and are easier to digest than regular milk. 365 Everyday Value has organic almond milk priced at $2 at Whole Foods while the same carton costs around $2.59 at Safeway.

2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For this pantry staple, you're bound to spend a decent amount, but it lasts you a while so it's worth it. And because you can definitely taste the difference when it comes to quality, extra virgin olive oil isn't one of those things you should skimp on. A jar of non-organic 365 Everyday Value EVOO is $7.98 for 33.8 ounces while the same jar at a local Safeway store is $11.99.

3. Roasted Whole Nuts

Nuts are one of those things you need to splurge on every couple of weeks. They provide you with the good kind of fat and they’re perfect for healthy snacking. At Whole Foods, you can get 16 ounces of almonds for $5.99, but for the same price, you’d only get about nine ounces at Safeway.

4. Organic Chicken Broth

If you read the label on certain chicken broths, you'll notice some of the ingredients are a little questionable. When you want to go organic with your chicken broth, 365 Everyday Value sells 32 fluid ounces for $2.19 while Safeway sells it for 2.49. If you're making all kinds of soups, you could at least save a little money in the process.

5. Organic Vegetables

Standard frozen veggies will most likely be cheaper at your local grocery store. But if you're someone who only buys organic, then you're better off going to Whole Foods where frozen veggies can be up to $1 cheaper.

6. Shredded Mozzarella

When you're on a budget and need to only pick one cheese, mozzarella is usually a good choice since it works with pretty much anything. The prices in the Whole Foods cheese section can sometimes be intimidating, but it looks like you can get a 16-ounce bag of 365 Everyday Value mozzarella for $3.99 instead of $4.49 at Safeway.

7. Organic Coconut Oil

Consumers are choosing coconut oil more and more often these days. It's healthier when it comes to cooking, but you can also use it for everything from hair care to skin care. Safeway carries the Spectrum brand of coconut oil for $8.39 while Whole Foods has a jar of 365 Everyday Value for $5.99.

8. Organic Pasta Sauce

When you don't have the time or energy to make Italian grandma sauce, you can always doctor up the jarred kind. 365 Everyday Value has organic pasta sauce for $2.29 and you'll save 50 cents over the same size jar of organic sauce at Safeway.

9. Organic Popcorn

If you're someone who sneaks their own popcorn into the movies, you'll be happy to know that Whole Foods has a 6-ounce bag of organic pre-popped popcorn for $2.29. Safeway's organic brand costs about $1.20 more, but you get an ounce less popcorn.

The pennies and dimes might not seem like a lot right now, but it all adds up. And if you're someone who always buys organic, Whole Foods will often be your best bet.