9 Tips About Hotel Loans From Industry Experts

We have compiled 9 tips that anyone in the hotel industry, or looking to get into the hotel industry, should read before pursuing a hotel loan. It’s imperative to do research beforehand because many people get turned down by banks for a hotel or hospitality loan.

1) Research The Location Before You Decide

Many experts agree that location is the single most important factor for a hotel’s success. The location plays a major role in the demand and the price of the rooms. When searching for the ideal location, you should consider the proximity to tourist attractions, business parks, venues, schools, airports, colleges, hospitals, and mass transportation. Additionally, you will want to research the surrounding businesses that your guests may patronize such as restaurants, bars, shops, and nightlife.

2) Select The Hotel Segment Wisely

Hotel segments are categorized by class, which is based on the average room rate (ADR). The 5 segments are:

Luxury: Top 15% ADR Upscale: Next 15% ADR Mid-Price: Middle 30% ADR Economy: Next 20% ADR Budget: Lowest 20% ADR

You will want to have a clear picture of your guests' needs and how much money they are willing to spend on the room. An good example is having a mid-price hotel near a hospital and a luxury hotel near a popular tourist attraction. The amenities you offer onsite can also impact the hotel segment and ADR as well.

3) Have A Detailed Business Plan Prepared

Lenders will want to see all of the pertinent details in your business plan before they consider the loan. Our experts recommend including a summary, strategic plan, operations plan, proposed management team, development timeline, key milestones, and analysis of the company, industry, customers, and competition. Additional information to include are applicable permits, inspections, marketing feasibility studies, marketing cost per booking (MCPB), average daily rate (ADR), and standard hotel performance data comparisons.

4) Understand The Difference Between Flagged Vs. Unflagged

It’s important to know the difference between flagged and unflagged properties because this plays a major role in qualifying for financing. A flagged hotel property is a hotel with a brand name that is part of a national franchise. An example of a flagged property would be a Holiday Inn or a Best Western. An unflagged hotel does not have a recognizable name or franchise affiliations. Many independent or boutique hotels are considered unflagged.

5) Consider Acquiring An Existing Hotel

Many lenders tend to favor existing hotels that have the opportunity to be upgraded to a higher-end property — especially hotels that already have cash flow and net operating income. This can be an ideal start for someone looking to dabble or transition into the hotel business. However, it is important to closely review the initial price of the acquisition, the cost of changing flags (if applicable), and the price for renovating the property.

6) Take Advantage Of Historic Tax Credits

It’s a good idea to see if the existing hotel you are considering buying or renovating qualifies for federal or state historic tax credits. To determine if this is a viable option, you will want to review the requirements for retaining key elements of the property, such as the exterior facade. There are actually two different historic tax credits to consider. One is a credit equal to 10% of part of the cost of rehabilitating a non-historic building built before 1936 that will be used for nonresidential, commercial purposes. The second one is a 20% credit for part of the cost of rehabilitating any certified historic structure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Place, located in a Registered Historic District, or a property that is significant to a historical district.

7) Find A Commercial Lender That Specializes In Hotel Loans

Many big name lenders typically do not offer hospitality loans, and the few that do may tack on exorbitant fees. Therefore, it’s advantageous to search for a lender that specializes in hotel loans and knows the industry well. It’s also a good idea to compare the rates and terms depending upon the future of the hotel.

8) Learn The Difference Between Class A, B, and C Properties

Class A: These are the highest quality properties located in the most desirable area. They are generally newer properties built within the last 10 years. They tend to have low vacancy rates, top-notch amenities, fewer maintenance issues, and can command the highest room rates.

Class B: One step down from Class A, Class B properties are generally 15 to 30 years old and may have some deferred maintenance issues. These properties can be attractive to investors because they have the opportunity to renovate or improve the property, potentially upgrading it to Class A.

Class C: Class C properties are generally 30+ years old and located in less than desirable neighborhoods. Oftentimes, the property is in need of major structural improvements, numerous repairs, a renovation to bring it up-to-date, and costly maintenance issues. As a result, Class C buildings tend to have the lowest room rates in a market.

9) Know Your Loan Options