This Old House, Contributor America's most trusted home improvement brand

9 Ways to Dress Up Your Bath on a Budget

06/28/2017 10:55 am ET

TOH's editors bring you tips for picking out beautiful but affordable tile, vanities, tubs, and more

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

How to Afford Luxury

We all want a luxe-looking washroom to suds up and shower in. The challenge is creating that spa-like space without getting soaked. Read on to see how bargain-bin tile, secondhand furniture, and selective use of high-end finishes can give you the polish you want at a price you can afford.

A Place for Two

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

1. Vintage washstand Set between matching pedestal sinks, a tiled-back washstand creates a his-and-hers vanity for a lot less coin than a new dresser-style model.

Save by Not Building In

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

2. Wall-Hung Mirrors Easy-to-hang flush-mount mirrors don't require wall-busting construction like recessed medicine cabinets do.

Use Expensive Materials in Most Visible Places

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

3. Tile-Top Wainscot Use a luxe material sparingly and for the most visual impact by adding a dramatic ceramic tile border to enhance inexpensive wood beadboard.

Get Colorful

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

4. DIY Mosaic Design Design a pattern, pop out mesh-backed ½-inch white tiles, and replace with colorful accents.

Build on a Furnished Foundation

PHOTO BY ERIC ROTH

5. Sideboard vanity A mirrored dining room buffet replaces both a run-of-the-mill medicine chest and a sink cabinet. Paint it the same color as the walls to give it a built-in look.

Bring Outside Elements Inside

PHOTO BY LISA ROMEREIN

6. Outdoor-shower paneling Horizontal slats nailed to vertical framing nod to the look of an open-air shower enclosure. Mahogany 1x4s are a stable wood choice in wet baths.

7. Utility light Instead of a dressy sconce, a caged fixture, like those on farm buildings, offers a lot of light— and style—for just a little money.

Natural Accents

PHOTO BY LISA ROMEREIN

8. Natural stone counter A soapstone top, with its river rock color and matte finish, has a warmer look than polished granite. Cut one to your specs using woodworking tools.

9. Twig-style tissue holder TP hangs from a spindle suspended between the vanity's front and back legs.

For more bath ideas and tips, visit thisoldhouse.com

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
9 Ways to Dress Up Your Bath on a Budget

CONVERSATIONS