9 Ways to Dress Up Your Bath on a Budget

TOH's editors bring you tips for picking out beautiful but affordable tile, vanities, tubs, and more

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

How to Afford Luxury

We all want a luxe-looking washroom to suds up and shower in. The challenge is creating that spa-like space without getting soaked. Read on to see how bargain-bin tile, secondhand furniture, and selective use of high-end finishes can give you the polish you want at a price you can afford.

A Place for Two

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

1. Vintage washstand Set between matching pedestal sinks, a tiled-back washstand creates a his-and-hers vanity for a lot less coin than a new dresser-style model.

Save by Not Building In

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

2. Wall-Hung Mirrors Easy-to-hang flush-mount mirrors don't require wall-busting construction like recessed medicine cabinets do.

Use Expensive Materials in Most Visible Places

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

3. Tile-Top Wainscot Use a luxe material sparingly and for the most visual impact by adding a dramatic ceramic tile border to enhance inexpensive wood beadboard.

Get Colorful

PHOTO BY STEPHEN KARLISCH

4. DIY Mosaic Design Design a pattern, pop out mesh-backed ½-inch white tiles, and replace with colorful accents.

Build on a Furnished Foundation

PHOTO BY ERIC ROTH

5. Sideboard vanity A mirrored dining room buffet replaces both a run-of-the-mill medicine chest and a sink cabinet. Paint it the same color as the walls to give it a built-in look.

Bring Outside Elements Inside

PHOTO BY LISA ROMEREIN

6. Outdoor-shower paneling Horizontal slats nailed to vertical framing nod to the look of an open-air shower enclosure. Mahogany 1x4s are a stable wood choice in wet baths.

7. Utility light Instead of a dressy sconce, a caged fixture, like those on farm buildings, offers a lot of light— and style—for just a little money.

Natural Accents

PHOTO BY LISA ROMEREIN

8. Natural stone counter A soapstone top, with its river rock color and matte finish, has a warmer look than polished granite. Cut one to your specs using woodworking tools.

9. Twig-style tissue holder TP hangs from a spindle suspended between the vanity's front and back legs.