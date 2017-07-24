9 Ways to Familiarize Your Marketing Team With Sales Tactics

Getting marketers and salespeople on the same page can avoid problems, like campaign strategies that don't mesh well with sales procedures. So what can you do to encourage your marketing team to become more familiar with your preferred sales tactics, like cold calls or emails?

A. Introduce a tactic each quarter.

We make it a team effort to all tackle one sales tactic, and work with the sales team on creating something new for it. This teaches us more about it while offering some new ideas on how to approach these tactics. - Angela Ruth, Due

A. Have the team observe sales tactics firsthand.

The best way to get your marketing team familiar with your sales tactics is to have them work directly with your business development or sales team when they are employing said tactics. Letting the marketing team sit in on key meetings or calls to see the practices up close and in motion helps them understand their purpose and positions better than just about any other method. - Kevin Yamazaki, Sidebench

A. Hold monthly meetings to share information and ideas.

It's great to have monthly meetings where sales and marketing teams can get together to talk about what is and isn't working. Marketing can discuss new marketing ideas and campaigns for the future, and sales can talk about lead quality. As long as this meeting has a rough agenda and is mediated by someone involved in sales or marketing, it'll go over great. - Andrew Saladino, Kitchen Cabinet Kings

A. Encourage informal conversations.

I always encourage our marketers to have informal conversations with the sales team about the most difficult parts of their jobs. It’s easy for walls to go up between the two departments, and conversations can go a long way toward fostering empathy for the other side. In addition to weekly meetings, interactions like that help our marketers think about ways they can help the sales team. - Ajay Gupta, Stirista

A. Help teams research the principles.

We have been giving Aaron Ross's cold calling 2.0 and other books to our team to let people see how successful teams and people have implemented cold-calling and email strategies. Instead of forcing people into a rigid template, let them learn about the principles that work and then apply them to their own process. - Michael Averto, ChannelApe

A. Send your team to workshops and conventions.

If you want your marketing team to get more familiar with sales tactics, put your money where your mouth is. Send your marketers to sales workshops, meetups and conferences. If you make it easy for your team to ramp up and learn new skills, they’ll be more likely to take the initiative and do it. - Christopher Swenor, East Coast Product

A. Share knowledge.

Within our company, we overcommunicate wins and losses. Whenever a team member experiences anything that others might benefit from, he or she immediately shares it with the entire team, either by forwarding a customer interaction or recording a customer call. By being able to witness others' triumphs and failures, we all learn new tactics that we can incorporate into our daily sales routines. - Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

A. Incentivize learning.

Unless you’re making it a requirement for your marketing team to know sales tactics during your onboarding process, it could be difficult for them to learn sales tactics without some sort of incentive. Perhaps it’s a team outing, individual recognition or maybe even a bonus! Rewarding your team for furthering to develop their professional skills will always be appreciated. - Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

A. Put the marketing team in the full sales funnel.

Occasionally, your marketing staff should be tasked to manage the full sales funnel for a handful of select customers. Give them space and resources to do cold outreach, nurture their leads, leverage marketing collateral, close the sale and provide after-sales support. This way, they have firsthand knowledge of how sales can work at your company and where opportunities for improvement are. - Firas Kittaneh, Amerisleep

