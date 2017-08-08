9 Wildly Patterned Hotel Rooms That Might Make You Dizzy

When it comes to decor in hotels, there are many paths to follow. There's your run-of-the-mill chain hotel ambiance, which is more often than not a solidly neutral, classic look with no surprises. Then there's the sleek and modern -- think a black-and-white color palette, ambient lighting, and clean lines. The list goes on and on, from boutique hip to country chic. But no matter the interior design style, there's one thing that can transcend all categories, and that's the use of absolutely wild patterns. Somehow, crazy patterns can be found in both futuristic-looking lounges and super traditional guest rooms with plenty of upholstery. Herewith, we look at nine such rooms with bold patterns that are quite over-the-top.

The 19th-century style of this 63-room hotel is opulent (some might say over-the-top), but it feels fitting in this grand, historic city. The rooms have details such as rich wallpaper, crown moldings, chandeliers, and gilded headboards, though some are quite small. The location in a residential area outside of the city center isn't ideal for seeing the sights, but the Porta Pia bus stop is right out the front door. It's an older property, with a few signs of wear, but many will consider the ornate charm ample compensation. Amenities are few, but the hotel does offer a free daily breakfast, rooftop terrace with views of the city walls and Porta Pia gate, and impressive meeting spaces.

Formerly Andre Balazs' Hotel QT, the 139-room Room Mate Grace boutique hotel picks up where the previous inhabitant left off: welcoming budget-minded tourists who want affordable rooms near Times Squareand a fun party atmosphere where they can mingle at the 24-hour pool and swim-up bar. Add in an excellent European-style continental breakfast that runs daily and you'd be hard-pressed to get this much from a hotel elsewhere in Times Square, at this low a price. The breakfast lounge is decked out with an interesting combo of leopard print and a black-and-white chevron-esque pattern.

The nhow Berlin is an offbeat, creative hoteloverlooking the River Spree. This futuristic property has a music theme and offers rare amenities like Gibson guitar room serviceand two recording studios on-site. Bright colors, psychedelic patterns, and funky-shaped furniture have high visual impact in the lobby, bar, and restaurant. The wild decor is somewhat muted in the rooms, though there's still plenty of pink, and quirky furniture. Rooms are equipped with iPod docks, TVs embedded in mirrors, and electric kettles. A modern fitness center has Precor equipment and a sauna. While there is a pesky fee for Wi-Fi, this innovative hotel offers 24-hour room service and a hip bar and restaurant.

Moroccan style is prized for its colorful use of patterns, and it's quite apparent here at the Royal Mirage Deluxe Marrakech. This five-pearl property -- which offers guests an outdoor pool, three restaurants, a nightclub, and a spa -- has quite a grand style. Pictured here is the Royal Suite, which mixes and matches red and gold patterns across its fabrics, from the drapes to the sofas to the bed.

Billing itself as the “world’s most luxurious hotel,” Burj Al Arab is a destination unto itself. Situated just off the coast of Dubai on an independent island, visitors can access the grounds by attending high tea in the afternoon or dining in one of seven restaurants. Almost every aspect of the property is meant to evoke extreme decadence, from the butler assigned to each of the 60 floors to the 24k-gold iPads in two-story suites. Some guests have felt the phenomenally expensive prices to be unjustified for the food and the service, which can occasionally be disorganized, though most are happy to shell out for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Pictured here is the Royal Suite.

The 22-room Villa Gallici is a gorgeous luxury property situated in a residential area about a 10-minute walk from the center of Aix-en-Provence. Its grounds are well-manicured and lovely, and the interior is rich with period detailing and Provencal style. It's more like a grand residential property than a hotel. Rooms are all individually decorated with lush fabrics and wallpapers, true antiques, and rich historic detailing. The restaurant is also gorgeously decorated and has an impressive wine cellar, and the terrace makes for a fine al fresco dining spot under the trees. A picturesque pool, luxe spa, and fitness center all complete the package.

The upscale Langley Castle Hotel is housed in a genuine 14th-century fortress complete with numerous medieval features and period-style decor. It is set in a peaceful Northumbrian woodland next to the North Pennines, and a 35-minute drive from Newcastle. Rooms are suitably plush with decent amenities, though only some sit in the castle (and these can only be accessed by stairs). Dining is high-end.

The five-room Hotel Particulier Montmarte is an upscale boutique in Paris' ever-charming Montmarte neighborhood. The spacious rooms are individually designed, and feature flat-screen TVs and high-end toiletries, but some rooms are dark. There is an elegant restaurant with a lovely terrace serving brunch and dinner, though reviews for brunch are mixed. Le Tres Particulier, the late-night bar, is a chic place for a drink, though the late-night noise it creates won't be to everyone's liking.

Hotel Estherea takes a maximalist approach to its interior design, and treads the fine line between plush extravagance and gaudiness with aplomb. The location on the Singel canal is picturesque, and well positioned for exploring Amsterdam's attractions. Rooms couple elaborate decor with old-world tradition, while providing free Wi-Fi and high-end toiletries. A flamboyantly decorated bar is open 24 hours a day, and breakfast is served in a similarly adorned dining room. Hotels this opulent don't come cheap, but prices are competitive for this luxury category.