This Beloved '90s Backpack Brand Is Back And We're, Like, Totally Into It

Hold onto your stretchy platform slip-ons, because we’ve got the 411 on some throwback news that is all that and a bag of potato chips.

Bag and accessories brand Kipling just released a limited-edition collection of their beloved ’90s-style bags with Urban Outfitters (who else?). The collection is a reimagining of Kipling’s notorious designs, featuring oversized zippers, a contrast logo and their iconic monkey keychain.

Urban Outfitters This collection is the first in a series of throwback collaborations between Kipling and Urban Outfitters.

Nina Flood, president of Kipling North America, explains the partnership with Urban Outfitters: “Their recent string of nostalgic collaborations has struck a chord with their customers’ appreciation of heritage brands, which is something that truly appealed to us.”

This collection is the first in a series of throwback collaborations between Kipling and Urban Outfitters, so expect more totally rad designs to come.

The Kipling for Urban Outfitters Summer 2017 Collection is now available online and in 200 stores nationwide ― just in time for back-to-school shopping. Boo-yah!

To stay on top of the best deals each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email