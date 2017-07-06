A 91-year-old gymnast blew away host Steve Harvey on the “Forever Young” edition of “Little Big Shots” that aired Wednesday.

Johanna Quaas also won the respect of someone even more qualified to judge her ageless skills ― Rio Olympics hero Simone Biles.

“I’m speechless,” the four-time gold medalist said after Quaas tore it up on the floor and on the parallel bars. “I hope I can even walk at 90 years old. She’s amazing.”

The German-born retired gym teacher, who has competed in the sport since 1934, got a medal and a hug from Biles, too.