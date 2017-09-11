9/11 Anniversary 2017

I lived in Midtown Manhattan on 9/11/01, and a year later finally went downtown to see the cleanup progress. I wrote a poem soon afterward, and here, on another anniversary, is that poem.
Ground Zero, Year Two
In the beginning the hole
was darkness solid as rock
turned inside out.
Now, the night air drifts empty handed.
No more smoke to curl around nerves
and condense into nightmares,
Only this: two
phantom limbs
throwing shadows on the river.
© 2002 Antonia Felix
