Antonia Felix, Contributor Author and Educator

9/11 Anniversary 2017

09/11/2017 05:38 pm ET

I lived in Midtown Manhattan on 9/11/01, and a year later finally went downtown to see the cleanup progress. I wrote a poem soon afterward, and here, on another anniversary, is that poem.

Ground Zero, Year Two

In the beginning the hole

was darkness solid as rock

turned inside out.

Now, the night air drifts empty handed.

No more smoke to curl around nerves

and condense into nightmares,

Only this: two

phantom limbs

throwing shadows on the river.

© 2002 Antonia Felix

