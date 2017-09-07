9/11 Anniversary: Our World Needs You To Remember

Heartworks American flag containing the names of those killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11

This flag hangs in the main room of the Heartworks House. It lists the name of those who perished on September 11th. One day, while looking at it, the following words came to me:

Etched next to every list of names of the men and women who perished on September 11, 2001 should be a paragraph that reads:

“These names played a role in joining together mankind for an unprecedented time of compassion in modern history. In the weeks and months following the terror attacks on the United States,

our only intention was kindness;

our only motivation was love;

our only goal was comfort;

our only desire was connection;

our only agenda was fellowship; and

our only reality was aiding each other.”

These ideas infiltrated our minds while we were at work, at school, on weekdays as well as weekends, at sporting events and driving our cars around town. Every one of us was changed, not only because of the attacks, but because the attacks changed our hearts and minds.

We owe each name on this list a debt of gratitude for showing us all what is possible in terms of our humanity. Their sacrifice led us to truly understand the depths of assistance that we are capable of when our focus is uninterrupted.

With the 16th anniversary upon us, let us recall how purposeful we were in our unwavering commitment to our fellow human beings during that Fall of 2001 and replicate this mentality the best we can.