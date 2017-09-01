Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 9.1.18 Happy September! Please save and enjoy this FREE calendar. 09/01/2017 08:44 am ET Illustration by Mark Higden Please save and enjoy this FREE calendar! Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS