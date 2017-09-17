Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 9.17.17 Black & White Fashion from the Streets of NYC! 09/17/2017 09:16 am ET Illustrations by Mark Higden This past week was NYC Fashion Week. I observed both women & men wearing lots of black & white fashion while walking their dogs! Callout of some of the fashion I observed this past week during NYC Fashion Week! Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS