99 Quotes to Empower Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing

Marketing changes on a daily basis. New platforms, tools and strategies impact our ability to serve clients. Global, national and local markets are diverse but also have similarities. The key is to develop the mindset to see these new opportunities by connecting the dots. This is how we grow our business, our careers and keep moving forward.

As you continue your pursuit of greatness refresh your mind, spirit and intelligence with these quotes from awesome leaders.

Quotes on Entrepreneurship

1. “Success isn’t about how much money you make, it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” — Michelle Obama

2. “If people like you, they’ll listen to you. But if they trust you, they’ll do business with you.” — Zig Ziglar

3. “Successful businesses are founded on needs.” — A.G. Gaston

4. “There is no such thing as failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in another direction.” — Oprah Winfrey

5. “The truth is that entrepreneurship is more like a roller coaster ride than a cruise.” — Vivek Wadhwa

6. “To have a great idea, have a lot of them.” — Thomas Edison

7. “Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” — Sir Richard Branson

8. “Chase the vision, not the money, the money will end up following you.” — Tony Hsieh

9. “Entrepreneurs are willing to work 80 hours a week to avoid working 40 hours a week”. — Lori Greiner

10. “I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.” — Estee Lauder

11. “Done is better than perfect.” — Sheryl Sandberg

12. “Move fast and break things…at the end of the day the goal of building something is to build something, not to not make mistakes.” — Mark Zuckerberg

13. “As a startup CEO, I slept like a baby. I woke up every two hours and cried.” — Ben Horowitz

14. “Innovation is the process of turning ideas into manufacturable and marketable form.” — Watts Humphrey

15. “If Plan A doesn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.” — Claire Cook

16. “The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible.” ― David Ogilvy

17. “If people are doubting how far you’ll go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” — Michele Ruiz

18. “I hope the web can be a source of collaboration for others who are not part of an open community, to consider joining/supporting something that gives back to the world.” — Juliana Rotich

19. “It is within everyone’s grasp to be a CEO.” — Martha Stewart

20. “Deciding what not to do is as important as deciding what to do.” — Jessica Jackley

Quotes on Marketing

21. “Marketing is no longer about the stuff that you make, but about the stories you tell.” — Seth Godin

22. “I do believe the modern sales leader has to be a marketer.” — Matt Gorniak

23. “People don’t share facts, they share emotions.” — Oxford Unity Research

24. “You can’t just ask customers what they want and then try to give it to them. By the time you get it built, they’ll want something new.” — Steve Jobs

25. “The best marketing strategy ever: CARE” — Gary Vaynerchuk

26. “The internet has turned what used to be a controlled, one-way message into a real-time dialogue with millions.” — Danielle Sacks

27. “The man who stops advertising to save money is like the man who stops the clock to save time.” — Thomas Jefferson

28. “The best marketing of all is happy clients.” — Susan Stripling

29. “Our jobs as marketers are to understand how the customer want to buy and help them do so.” — Bryan Eisenberg

30. “Marketing takes a day to learn. Unfortunately it takes a lifetime to master.” — Phil Kolter

Quotes on Digital Marketing

31. “If your business is not on the internet, then your business will be out of business.” — Bill Gates

32. “Content is the atomic particle of all digital marketing.” — Rebecca Lieb

33. “The truth of what people like is how they are responding to the content you are sharing on Instagram.” — Sue B. Zimmerman

34. “All one needs is a computer, a network connection, and a bright spark of initiative and creativity to join the economy.” — Don Tapscott

35. “A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is — it is what consumers tell each other it is.” — Scott Cook

36. “Take a risk and keep testing, because what works today won’t work tomorrow, but what worked yesterday may work again.” — Amrita Sahasrabudhe

37. “We want to know what consumers are looking for, what their values are, and how can we meet their needs. It’s not just about Big Data; it’s about translating that into the truth.” — Gayle Fuguitt

38. “Google only loves you when everyone else loves you first.” — Wendy Piersall

39. “We have technology, finally, that for the first time in human history allows people to really maintain connections with much larger numbers of people.” — Pierre Omidyar

40. “In a way, the Web is like your Hollywood agent: It speaks for you whenever you’re not around to comment.” — Chris Brogan & Julien Smith

Quotes on Social Media Marketing

41. “The future of business is social.” — Barry Libert

42. “Social media is nothing but a set of technologies that enhance our social nature.” — Lars Silberhauer

43. “Brands that ignore social media…will die. It’s that simple.” — Jeff Ragovin

44. “Remarkable social media content and great sales copy are pretty much the same — plain spoken words designed to focus on the needs of the reader, listener or viewer.” — Brian Clark

45. “Content is fire; social media is gasoline.” — Jay Baer

46. “Social media has caused one of the greatest cultural shifts we’ve ever seen.” — Melanie Dodaro

47. “Social media offers new opportunities to activate brand enthusiasm.” — Stacy DeBroff

48. “We don’t have a choice on whether we DO social media, the question is how well we DO it.” — Erik Qualman

49. “A trusted referral influences people more than the best broadcast message. A trusted referral is the Holy Grail of advertising.” — Mark Zuckerberg

50. “Social media replaces nothing, but compliments everything.” — Neal Schaffer

Quotes on Content Marketing

51. “Don’t be afraid to get creative and experiment with your marketing.” — Mike Volpe

52. “It’s not the best content that wins, it’s the best promoted content.” — Andy Crestodina

53. “The best content in the world won’t drive revenue if nobody sees it.” — Revenue Disruption

54. “If content is king, then conversion is queen.” — Jon Munsell

55. “If it doesn’t sell, it isn’t creative.” — David Ogilvy

56. “Good content isn’t about storytelling. It’s about telling a true story well.” — Ann Handley

57. “Great content is the best sales tool in the world.” — Marcus Sheridan

58. “Content is the reason search began in the first place.” — Lee Odden

59. “By publishing content that shows buyers you understand their problems and can show them how to solve them, you build credibility.” — Ardath Albee

60. “Hire people who create content by nature, not arm-twisting. You don’t want content creation to be a chore.” — Mike Volpe

Quotes on Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

61. “Don’t build links, build relationships.” — Rand Fishkin

62. “Marketing without data is like driving with your eyes closed.” — Dan Zarrella

63. “The power of social media is that it forces necessary change.” — Erik Qualman

64. “An average product with great marketing will outperform an excellent product with no marketing. — Evan Carmichael

65. “You can spend every penny you have on a website, but it will all be for nothing if nobody knows your site is there.” — Marc Ostrofsky

66. “The objective is not to make your links appear natural; the objective is that your links are natural.” — Matt Cutts

67. “The future of SEO is here: understanding and marketing to specific and defined audiences through search engines.” — Adam Audette

68. “A video can be a listing in a search engine.” — Jerry Allocca

69. “If it isn’t on Google, it doesn’t exist.” Jimmy Wals

70. “If you’re too generic or competitive, you won’t rank. And even if you do rank, the traffic won’t convert.” — Derek Gehl

Quotes on Mobile Marketing

71. “Smartphones are reinventing the connection between companies and their customers.” — Rich Miner

72. “If your plans don’t include mobile, your plans are not finished.” — Wendy Clark

73. “Mobile is not the future, it is the now. Meet your customers in the environment of their choice, not where it is convenient for you.” — Cyndie Shaffstall

74. “The way I like to put it is, the answer should always be mobile first. You should always put your best team and your best app on your mobile app.” — Eric Schmidt

75. “I can’t overstate how mobile is changing how we interact with our consumers, we have to embrace these changes.” — Joel Anderson

76. “The majority of internet usage will be done via a mobile devide and for most people the mobile web will be their primary, if not their only, way of experiencing the internet.” — Peter Rojas

77. “Mobile is no longer about what you can do on your cell phone. Mobile is all about doing more, all of the time.” — Mitch Joel

78. “In today’s modern world, people are either asleep or connected.” — Janice H. Reinold

79. “People interact with their phones very differently than they do with their PCs, and I think that when you design from the ground up with mobile in mind, you create a very different product than going the other way.” — Kevin Systrom

80. “The future of mobile and speciﬁcally mobile marketing is creating solutions that customers actually want and need.” — Greg Hickman

Quotes on eCommerce Marketing

81. “In eCommerce your prices have to be better because the consumer has to take a leap of faith in your product.” — Ashton Kutcher

82. “We will continue to see a convergence of the digital and physical world. Those who conquer that trend will be market leaders.” — John Phillips

83. “Communications is at the heart of eCommerce and community.” — Meg Whitman

84. “It isn’t just that eCommerce depends on express mail; there’s a sense in which eCommerce is express mail.” — Malcolm Gladwell

85. “The only certainty is continued disruption.” — Denee Carrington

86. “Our ‘overnight success’ took 1,000 days.” — Brian Chesky

87. “If you’re competitor-focused, you have to wait until there is a competitor doing something. Being customer-focused allows you to be more pioneering.” — Jeff Bezos

88. “People were doing business with one another through the Internet already, through bulletin boards. But on the Web, we could make it interactive, we could create an auction, we could create a real marketplace.” — Pierre Omidyar

89. “You can’t wait for customers to come to you. You have to figure out where they are, go there and drag them back to your store.” — Paul Graham

90. “Leadership in telecommunications is also essential, since we are now in the age of eCommerce.” — Michael Oxley

Quotes on Global Marketing

91. “Social media creates communities, not markets.” — Don E. Schultz

92. “Forget about competitors, just focus on your customers.” — Jack Ma

93. “If you can build a business up big enough, it’s respectable.” — Will Rogers

94. “Nothing works better than just improving your product.” — Joel Spolsky

95. “We see growth in the United States. But also in China, Brazil, the U.K., and other markets around the world.” — Mike Duke

96. “I am sure innovation will blossom around the world, given that the Internet and mobile platforms enable innovators anywhere in the world to reach a global market with ease.” — Roelof Botha

97. “Act local. Market global.” — Norm Bond

98. “Increasingly, the mass marketing is turning into a mass of niches.” — Chris Anderson

99. “There’s no locality on the web — every market is a global market.” — Ethan Zuckerman

Bonus: 10 Quotes to Make You Jump Out of Bed Before Your Alarm Clock Rings

1. “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing about.” — Benjamin Franklin

2. “There are three magic words that worked for all of us who have made it to the pinnacle and they’ll work for you: ‘Just Don’t Quit’”. — Mark Yarnell

3. “The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work.” — Harry Golden

4. “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others.” — Brian Tracy

5. “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” — Warren Buffett

6. “You are one decision away from a totally different life.” — Mark Batterson

7. “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. “Before you can transform your wallet from poor to rich, you’re got to transform your spirit from poor to rich.” — Robert Kiyosaki

9. “A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.” — Henry Ford

10.”Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” — Muhammad Ali