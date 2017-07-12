A Basket of Scenes from a Life

The following basket of articles, many of them quite brief, is based on amazing and remarkable people whom I met, and is published almost entirely on Huffington Post. Many of the pieces describe encounters during travel. All titles below are linked to the articles and thus clickable. Together they are half the length of a book.

Articles are arranged in a rough chronology, including growing up (through college), travel abroad on fellowship, citizen diplomacy, other travel, life in Ashland, miscellaneous, and poems (a type of post created in several periods). Within each category, articles are listed in order of posting. (Numbers refer to a list of all contributions to internet sites, 70% of which were not personal but provided reporting and opinion on such topics as climate change, domestic politics, ecology, foreign affairs, mindful molecules, media and art, and “social inventors.”)

Growing Up

“Monro’s Damage Control” (review of biography subtitled Uncommon Educator, about John U. Monro, who served as Dean of Harvard College) #54

“Encounters with JFK” (a Foreword, youth service abroad, a joke on the Presidential campaign trail about Nixon, the American University speech) #114

“A Misdirected Endorsement” (letters from Senator Humphrey’s office) #130

“Little Entrepreneurs” (a lesson from Dad) #131

Year Abroad on Knox Fellowship

“Hands That Are Invisible” (remembering Adam Smith, in Edinburgh) #45

“She Would Have Fallen” (story told by Peggy Guggenheim, in Venice) #97

“Discovering In Parenthesis” (in Wales, about David Jones, the poet and artist) #98

“Wall of Shame” (in Berlin) #100

“Unanticipated Lessons” (in Ischgl, Austria) #101

“Saved by a Strong Arm” (Lord Russell in London) #106

“A Dinner in Delphi” (surprise in Greece) #107

Citizen Diplomacy

“A Nuclear Secret” (a conversation over coffee with a former Khrushchev aide) #09

“When the Nuclear Arms Race Became a Thing” (a summit between Gorbachev and Reagan in Reykjavik, Iceland) #99

“Social Inventions in Moscow” (a meeting of citizen diplomats) #102

“Tragic But Not Serious” (the Cuban Missile Crisis) #135

Other Travel

“Another Level of Being There” (visit to Ricky Leacock, a filmmaker in Paris, in the 1990s) #109

“Isaac Newton as Cowboy” (a visit to one of England’s great houses, in the 1990s) #113

“Growing Up Under Authoritarian Rule” (an adolescence in war-time Amsterdam, lived by Robbert Van Santen in 1940-45, described by CKC in the 1990s) #116

“Alone in the Dark” (in a Roman ruin in Tunisia, in 1964-65) #118

“As the Wheel Turns in Japan” (at the Katsura Imperial Villa, around 1971) #122

Ashland (starting in 2000)

"Remembering a Buddhist Psychotherapy Pioneer" (Ron Kurtz, founder of Hakomi therapy) #22

“Welcoming Warriors Home: The Film” (directed by Kim Shelton, produced by Bill McMillan, a documentary of a community ritual) #28

“The Making of a Teacher” (a review of Keith Martin-Smith’s biography of Zen Master JunPo Denis Kelly Roshi) #41

“Abundance Giving” (annual event founded by Jeff Golden) #52

“Healthy Masculinity” (Bill Kauth and the Mankind Project, or MKP) #60

“A Graceful Ending” (a death with dignity) #110

“An Incubator for Social Invention s ” (participating in the Relentless Optimists) #119

“He Must Be in Love” (meeting my wife, Shoshanah Dubiner, in 2004) #120

“Playing at Any Old Age” (hosting a TV show called “Like Wow!”) #121

Miscellaneous

“A Life Told in Paint” (review of the Charlotte Salomon exhibition at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco) #33

“Lesson from Starting Something” (helping to found a grad school at the Wright Institute in Berkeley) #117

“The Ranch as Refuge” (west of Palo Alto, CA, in 196 8-71) #123

Angie’s Way” (learning from Angeles Arrien) #129 (and see also #134 and 136 below)

Poems (and dialogues)

“Brothers in the Market of Rugs” (in Marrakech, Morocco, in the 1990s) #126

“Why You Were Shone to the Sun” (meditation on freckles in a poetry workshop with David Whyte) #127

“Because You Can Be Taken Only by Surprise” (life on the path) #133

“Grandmother Moon” (making her acquaintance) #134

“Raven in the Stern” (journey in a spirit canoe) #136

My adventures in the 1980s and early 1990s are described at length in a book, Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016), including friendship with such mentors as Yosal Rogat (a professor at Stanford) and Don Carlson (founder of the Ark Foundation)