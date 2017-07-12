Craig K. Comstock, Contributor author, TV host, social commentator, former foundation director

A Basket of Scenes from a Life

The following basket of articles, many of them quite brief, is based on amazing and remarkable people whom I met, and is published almost entirely on Huffington Post. Many of the pieces describe encounters during travel. All titles below are linked to the articles and thus clickable. Together they are half the length of a book.

Articles are arranged in a rough chronology, including growing up (through college), travel abroad on fellowship, citizen diplomacy, other travel, life in Ashland, miscellaneous, and poems (a type of post created in several periods). Within each category, articles are listed in order of posting. (Numbers refer to a list of all contributions to internet sites, 70% of which were not personal but provided reporting and opinion on such topics as climate change, domestic politics, ecology, foreign affairs, mindful molecules, media and art, and “social inventors.”)

Growing Up

Monro’s Damage Control” (review of biography subtitled Uncommon Educator, about John U. Monro, who served as Dean of Harvard College) #54

The Freedom of Simple Living” #66

Encounters with JFK” (a Foreword, youth service abroad, a joke on the Presidential campaign trail about Nixon, the American University speech) #114

“A Misdirected Endorsement” (letters from Senator Humphrey’s office) #130

Little Entrepreneurs” (a lesson from Dad) #131

Year Abroad on Knox Fellowship

Hands That Are Invisible” (remembering Adam Smith, in Edinburgh) #45

She Would Have Fallen” (story told by Peggy Guggenheim, in Venice) #97

Discovering In Parenthesis” (in Wales, about David Jones, the poet and artist) #98

Wall of Shame” (in Berlin) #100

Unanticipated Lessons” (in Ischgl, Austria) #101

Saved by a Strong Arm” (Lord Russell in London) #106

A Dinner in Delphi” (surprise in Greece) #107

An Opening in Rome” #108

Citizen Diplomacy

A Nuclear Secret” (a conversation over coffee with a former Khrushchev aide) #09

When the Nuclear Arms Race Became a Thing” (a summit between Gorbachev and Reagan in Reykjavik, Iceland) #99

Social Inventions in Moscow” (a meeting of citizen diplomats) #102

Tragic But Not Serious” (the Cuban Missile Crisis) #135

Other Travel

Another Level of Being There” (visit to Ricky Leacock, a filmmaker in Paris, in the 1990s) #109

Isaac Newton as Cowboy” (a visit to one of England’s great houses, in the 1990s) #113

Growing Up Under Authoritarian Rule” (an adolescence in war-time Amsterdam, lived by Robbert Van Santen in 1940-45, described by CKC in the 1990s) #116

Alone in the Dark” (in a Roman ruin in Tunisia, in 1964-65) #118

As the Wheel Turns in Japan” (at the Katsura Imperial Villa, around 1971) #122

Ashland (starting in 2000)

"Remembering a Buddhist Psychotherapy Pioneer" (Ron Kurtz, founder of Hakomi therapy) #22

Welcoming Warriors Home: The Film” (directed by Kim Shelton, produced by Bill McMillan, a documentary of a community ritual) #28

The Making of a Teacher” (a review of Keith Martin-Smith’s biography of Zen Master JunPo Denis Kelly Roshi) #41

Abundance Giving” (annual event founded by Jeff Golden) #52

Healthy Masculinity” (Bill Kauth and the Mankind Project, or MKP) #60

A Graceful Ending” (a death with dignity) #110

An Incubator for Social Inventions” (participating in the Relentless Optimists) #119

He Must Be in Love” (meeting my wife, Shoshanah Dubiner, in 2004) #120

Playing at Any Old Age” (hosting a TV show called “Like Wow!”) #121

Orchids and Laptops in Panama” (2005) #124

Miscellaneous

A Life Told in Paint” (review of the Charlotte Salomon exhibition at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco) #33

Lesson from Starting Something” (helping to found a grad school at the Wright Institute in Berkeley) #117

The Ranch as Refuge” (west of Palo Alto, CA, in 196 8-71) #123

Yes, But What Does It Mean?” (starting to paint) #128

Angie’s Way” (learning from Angeles Arrien) #129 (and see also #134 and 136 below)

Poems (and dialogues)

Brothers in the Market of Rugs” (in Marrakech, Morocco, in the 1990s) #126

Why You Were Shone to the Sun” (meditation on freckles in a poetry workshop with David Whyte) #127

When a Cello’s Ready to Sing” (another love poem) #132

Because You Can Be Taken Only by Surprise” (life on the path) #133

Grandmother Moon” (making her acquaintance) #134

Raven in the Stern” (journey in a spirit canoe) #136

My adventures in the 1980s and early 1990s are described at length in a book, Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016), including friendship with such mentors as Yosal Rogat (a professor at Stanford) and Don Carlson (founder of the Ark Foundation)

My personal website includes links to my books and internet articles, excerpts from other writing, samples of paintings and photographs, biography, and so forth

