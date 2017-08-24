A Beginners Guide To Triathlon Part 1: The Swim

The first thing I do when I roll out of bed, half asleep on a race day is to pound a glass or two of water into my body. When you are sleeping, your body is still ticking along slowly doing its chores diligently while your subconscious goes AWOL with surreal dealings of daddy issues. While your mind wanders you are in fact using precious water throughout the night, so when awaken, you are a little dehydrated right off the bat. Getting some water into the system is of paramount importance. You are also going to be exercising and sweating so you need to be well hydrated. A few days before any race, make sure you drink a little more water than usual so that all your cells are plump and juicy.

Robin Hall As sun rises before the start of a triathlon, breathe deeply and remind yourself that being alive and in nature is a gift. Stay present and focused on enjoying a wonderful day of activity.

It is important to not do anything radically different on race day. Just like an actor after a long rehearsal process, the opening night is about having fun. The hard work is behind you. It is about being where you are, who you are, enjoying the moment and racing your race. Let me emphasize that point, you will race YOUR race. It is you doing your best for your reasons. Bad acting is forced and self-conscious and so is bad racing. Good acting is relaxed and honest and likewise, you will perform better by listening to your body with diligence and be present, with a sense of centeredness.

I love friendly competition, but at the end of the day, I really feel like it is a privilege to be able to participate in an organized race. Yes, you want to perform at your best but not at expense of enjoying the journey. Remind yourself of this as you get ready for your race; gratitude has an amazing ability to calm your nerves.

Breakfast is my usual fare and a cup or two of coffee to get my heart and cloudy brain kick started.

Robin Hall Triathlons have a great sense of community about them. Enjoy the experience with a team of friends.

The really fantastic thing about triathlon is the camaraderie. I am lucky to have my team, and lady, around me on race day and clients who have become dear friends and whom I am excited to see embrace the challenges that come with a triathlon.

Part of the pay off you get from doing a triathlon is knowing what you sacrifice to get there. My clients are all extremely busy individuals. I love that tenacity and toughness, it inspires me no end. Hey, they have trained with ME, what can I say, of course they are total rock stars! My method of training creates confident all round athletes ready to change and inspire the world. Creating heroes, it's what I do.

It is important to stay relaxed when you arrive at the race site and pick up your race packet. As the time gets nearer to the start it is completely natural to feel a little nervous. The butterflies start flitting away and it can be a little stressful but take deep breaths and stay present. Panic doesn't help you or anyone. I was running a little behind on one occasion (or at least perceived I was) and in my haste, I grabbed and vigorously cleaned my goggles with a towel that had an abundance of small rocks and dirt in it. My goggles were scratched to pieces and the swim became even more of a cloudy, astigmatic ordeal than it usually is. Encourage yourself while setting up your bike and area and remember, you are going to have a swim, go for a bike ride and then have a run.

Robin Hall Triathlon enables you to explore your world. I had no idea when I signed up for The LegendsTriathlon that location of the event, the gorgeous Frank G. Bonelli Park was just a short drive away.

Part of the fun and adventure of triathlon is visiting a beautiful locale you haven't experienced before. Have a look around at local races, I know you will find a striking backdrop to your personal sense of accomplishment.

Being a sinker I stay back in the pack and let those who swim like dolphins, such as my client Tim, steam off in the frenetic churn fest that resembles a shark feeding frenzy you see at the start most triathlons. Testosterone and adrenaline, competition and water are not conditions for amicable relaxed niceties. When I was doing Ironman, a pro-athlete grasped a fellow competitor and punched him underwater mid-swim. Be warned, competition brings to the fore the scary insecurities lodged in the especially frail male psyche. By all means, if you are a strong swimmer then go for it. I find that a leisurely stroll into the water helps dissipates the ball of adrenaline that comes with the excitement at the start of a race. I used to storm Baywatch styles into the water and then spend most of the swimming leg trying to get my breath back. Run YOUR race. For me, this means gently submerging into the water as I would do with an inviting tepid bath and then enjoying the long, sensuous experience of slowly moving through the water like some lazy Koi on ketamine.

Robin Hall Top Tip: Unless you are an experienced swimmer, avoid the chaos of the swim start and let the madness subside. I’ll say it again, run YOUR race.

During the swim, I am thinking about maintaining my rhythm. Keeping it calm and consistent. If a competitor accidentally mounts me like some horny Manatee, I may curse in my head but I just remind myself we are all in the same boat, or rather, without a boat in the same lake and collect myself, then get back to my same rhythm. I remind myself how lucky I am to be in a situation surrounded by athletes challenging themselves. Part of the beauty of an endurance event is knowing how to pace yourself. Triathlon is about preparing yourself for the next leg of the event. You want to come out of the water feeling fresh and invigorated. On the subject of feeling fresh, if you see athletes popping up their head suddenly and then bob around with a relieved look on their face, odds are they are enjoying that timeless past-time of urinating on themselves.

Robin Hall Me exiting the water after the 2.4-mile Ironman swim. I am finishing around the same time as what appears to be pot belly pirate/Walrus guy in a speedo.