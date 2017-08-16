A Big Dose of Romance on the Amalfi Coast

I'm admittedly a fan of the bachelorette. I love love, I love watching love blossom (whether scripted or not), and can't help but love over the top romance. Which is why on my recent trip to the Amalfi coast I had Luxo Italia (a company that specializes in tailor made travel experiences throughout Italy and Monaco) surprise my boyfriend and I with a magical night of that over the top flavor of romance.

Every night on the Amalfi coast with a partner you love is undeniably romantic -- the sunset, the picturesque views, that Italian charm...but what we experienced thanks to Luxo Italia took it to another level.

First we were whisked away from the port of Amalfi for a private boat ride along the coast, just as the sun was sinking into the horizon. We popped a bottle of champagne as the colorful, dotted cities on the hillsides blurred past. After cruising through caves and exploring more of the coastline, we were dropped off in the small town of Maiori to enjoy dinner at Terre Normanna, a restaurant built on top of a lighthouse that we had viewed from the boat. But our table was below, at the base of the lighthouse, right at the water’s edge.

We arrived at our table a bit breath taken -- the table was covered in red rose petals, handmade and personalized ceramics were wrapped at each of our place settings, and a bottle of brut rose was chilling in a bucket of ice, awaiting our arrival.

What followed was a 13-course feast. By the time the multiple dessert courses came, I thought the night couldn't possibly get any better. But as our second dessert was served, the dark black sky lit up in front of our eyes with a full fireworks show, just for us.

As I sat there watching the fireworks pop in the night sky I couldn’t help but think about romance — what it adds to our experiences and to our relationships, and the way in which we create it in our lives.

While we can’t have a personalized fireworks show or a rose-pedal covered table every night, we can create our own romance. Small efforts on an average day can take just that, an average day, and turn it into something special.

I remember way back in the beginning of our relationship, my partner and I slow danced in the dark in his bedroom. It just happened --- one moment I had my arms around his neck for a kiss and the next he was holding me close and we were dancing. The world might as well have been spinning around me like the camera's 360 in a romantic comedy. It was just a dance, to just one song. But it was bona fide beautiful romance.

Once you've been together with a partner for some time -- when the fairytale dust seems to have settled around you and life is more regular and routine, the active intention around romance often fades. We get too busy or daily life gets too routinized to bother eating dinner by candlelight or packing a picnic and watching the sunset or playing a sweet, sappy song and slow dancing in your bedroom.

But elevating the romance can bring back the butterflies - especially when you surprise a partner with the particular kind of romance they appreciate.