A Birthday Card To My Granny

Granny Bain,

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

You aren’t gonna believe this, but I’m getting married! You remember how I used to always tell you that there was no woman that would have me? I mean, to be fair, I was a broke stand up comedian in my late 20’s who had no fall back plan and was losing hair quicker than you were losing your memory, so I maintain I had a pretty good point, but you would just smile and say “Well, honey, thats not true.. it’s just that no woman deserves you!”. Not sure if you know this but when you died, so did the only person who had that philosophy on me:)

Well I guess I was finally good enough for someone to have me (I’ll get to why in a minute) because she said yes back in March! We were in Vegas and I know, I know - yes, Vegas is very much a den of filth and I know thats not where you’d want your grand baby getting engaged. I guess that’s why I’m just now bringing it up. I promise though, we behaved (I’m still assuming you’ve got better things to do up there than spy on me. If not, sorry for lying just now).

You remember Kirby’s best friend Amber? The one that lived with me in your old house for a couple of years? Yep, thats her! You always talked about how pretty she was. She’s a school teacher now and puts up with my non sense better than anyone ever has. Except you of course. God I miss you. We live together now on the same street Poppy and Nanny used to live. Just a stones throw away from our house as a kid! It really feels like home!

A lot has changed since you left. Aside from getting engaged, I also became an Uncle for the first time. Thats right, you are once again a Great-Great- Grandma. Kirby had a little girl named Laura James. I call her LJ and I gotta tell ya, she’s absolutley the light of our lives. Another thing that makes her so special, Granny is that, well, she looks just like you! Im not kidding. Matter of fact I’m crying right now while I’m writing this because of how beautiful it is. I know something that always bugged you about me was that I ain’t much of a religious man - and I still ain’t, but something about how much that little girl looks and acts like you has actually sparked a little spirituality inside me. She’s not even three months old yet and she already crosses her legs like you do. When she is sitting in her little swing she crosses her little arms and just smiles at everyone without making a sound. Thats what you used to do too. I can just about guarantee you that whenever she develops the ability to whistle, she will use it to fill awkward pauses in conversation. It used to always crack me up when you'd do that and I loved it. You’d always whistle a hymnal or a Hank Williams song… it was beautiful. I’d kill to have one of those awkward silences right now.

You remember how I was telling you no woman would have me cause I was a broke, uneducated comedian with no back up plan?!? Well, I mean, thats still mostly true… but I’m not broke anymore! I ain’t about to buy a condo in New York City or anything, but I can actually pay my bills and take Amber on dates whenever we want to (or whenever I’m home that is). I travel a lot. you wouldn’t be a fan of how much actually. Our Tour is going gangbusters, we wrote a book, have been on national tv a bunch, and a whole lot of other stuff I can't even talk about right now (Those non disclosure agreements are scary, Granny. I don’t even think I’m allowed to tell dead people certain things. They will somehow find out. The Illuminati is real!) What you’d love about Amber though is that she actually started dating me when I was still doing 20 dollar bar shows and eating Bologna sandwiches. So if she’s a gold digger she’s absolutely the most patient one in the history of digging gold (I don’t have gold by the way). She loves me no matter what I do, just like you did. She doesn’t make me grilled cheese sandwiches anytime I want though, so if there is some form of afterlife voodoo you can perform on her to make that happen, I would really appreciate that. Don’t hurt her or nothing, just let her know whats up, know what I mean? Maybe hit her with a flyswatter (I never told you this while you were here but that actually didn't hurt at all. Maybe you knew that though? Dad gum it I miss you)

Yeah I tell ya, life is swell. Career is going great, everyone in the family is healthy, and I am very much in love. I gotta tell you though, Granny, it just don’t feel right without you. Today is your 97th birthday and even though I pretty much have everything in the world a guy could want, all I wanna do is go to the dollar store and buy you as many word finds as they have and bring em to you. You were so easy to shop for. You didn’t even care when I’d mess up and get you two identical word finds because you’d say “Well, by the time I get through with this one, I may not even remember that I’ve done it” then I’d say “Well heck, why don’t you just do it in pencil and erase it when you’re done? That'd sure save me some money!” we’d both laugh. Neither of us thought Alzheimer's was funny, but we knew there wasn’t anything to do except make light of it. We did that with everything. Heck, you were the one that taught me that.

You got me through every tough time I ever had because as long as I had you, nothing seemed all that bad. As long as I could come by with a BBQ plate, or Biscuits and Gravy, or have you fix some vegetables and cornbread, it didn't matter if I had a pot to piss in or not.. everything was fine in that moment. There was always gonna be one tough time that you wouldn't be able to get me through though. I always knew it but I pushed it down as far as I could, and for as long as I could because I couldn’t bare to think about it. The only time you weren't there for me was when I needed you the most - when you left me.

Course I know that ain’t your fault. Lord knows at almost 96 you were on borrowed time and dog gone it you held on as long as you could. It ain’t a soul on earth loved life as much as you so I know if you didn’t have to go that you wouldn't have. I ain’t mad at ya Granny:)

I know I’m babbling at this point and you’ve probably got plenty of things you have to do today. I know good and well you are gonna get your hair done at some point. Or do you just have to get it done the one time up there? How does that work? I reckon it wasn’t ever just wanting to look good that made you go every Thursday huh? It was the experience. I’d pick you up and we’d go see Joy, Y’all would laugh while she gave you a perm and then we’d go get your groceries and talk to DJ. Then we’d go home and while I was unloading the groceries you’d make me a grilled cheese and brag about how I carried all the bags in at one time. You really thought I hung the moon. I miss that.

Sorry, babbling again. Just so much I wanna say and don’t know how to say it. You’ve been gone over a year and I still find myself dialing your number sometimes. I still get the urge to stop by your house and surprise you with a hamburger and a milkshake. I still get sad and want nothing more than to sit on your couch while you hold my hand and tell me how purty I am.

I can’t listen to The Statler Brothers anymore without crying. I can’t be bothered to keep up with the Braves because I apparently liked watching them with you more than I actually liked the sport in general. I can’t eat peppermint stick candy, or Werther’s Orignials, or even see a circus peanut without tears filling my eye’s.

Your death wasn’t the first one I’ve experienced, but it was the only one you couldn’t help me through and I gotta tell ya.. it sucks. I saw you lose everyone. Brothers, sisters, Husband.. your only son. Yeah, you were upset, but you carried on tougher than anyone I’ve ever seen. I never saw you cry over anything more than once, and that is more than I can say about myself. I’ve cried non-stop writing you this letter. I don’t know how you did that and I really wish you could explain it to me. That would really get me out of a jam.

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about you and it’s even more frequent now that I have sweet Laura James in my life. She has your eyes and your personality. I hope that doesn’t go away. I hope she is exactly like you. Watching her grow these past few months has been the most unreal experience of my life. It has gone by so fast and it has showed me that there is nothing more important in life than the ones we love and how we choose to treat those relationships. A new life being brought into the family puts everything into perspective and has really opened my eyes to loving something more than I love myself. I am so wrapped up in her and so consumed with love and plans for her future that everything else is second priority. When you have something that you love that much, it makes even the bad times seem ok.

Oh wow. That’s how you did it huh? I was that for you.

Thank You, Granny.

Love,