A Blanket May Not Seem Like Much

Homelessness is down 5% over the last couple of years. Yea!! Now we only have 549,928 people on any given single night experiencing homelessness in the United States according to The US Department of Housing and Urban Development. 68% of these homeless do stay in emergency shelters, transitional housing program and safe havens, while 32% sleep in unsheltered locations. 22% are children under 18 and 9% are between the ages of 18-24. 35% of the homeless populations are families. 39,471 veterans are experiencing homelessness.

In 1990 according to Medical Daily, 11% of homeless were over 50 years old. Today now 50% of the homeless are over 50 with the majority being between 50-64 years old. This is the age group that falls between the cracks of government safety nets. They are not old enough to qualify for Medicare and when their physical health is assaulted by poor nutrition and severe living conditions, they many times eventually resemble someone older. Once they hit 65, there is an increase availability of strong safety net programs that kick in:

Subsidized housing is available at 62

Medicare is available at 65

Social Security benefits are available at 65

The US Conference of Mayors, who are concerned about the shortage of emergency services like food, shelter, medical care, income assistance and energy assistance in their communities, conclude that our current day homelessness is caused by:

The failure of urban housing projects to provide safe, secure and affordable housing

Redevelopment and gentrification of cities in which low income neighborhoods are declared blighted and demolished to make room for higher tax paying properties

The de-institutionalization movement in the 1950s in state mental health systems to shift towards community-based treatment of the mentally ill as opposed to long term commitment in institutions

The failure of the Veterans Affairs Dept. to provide effective mental health and job training for homeless veterans, particularly those from the Vietnam War

Deprived of normal childhood, nearly half of foster children become homeless at 18

Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and earthquakes that destroy homes

People who have served in prison or have abused drugs and alcohol find it difficult to get past the background checks of employment

People hiding to evade law enforcement

People who want to remain off the grid for political or ideological purposes

Adults and children fleeing from domestic abuse

Teenagers who flee or are thrown out by parents who disapprove of their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity

Lack of support from friends and family

Foreclosures of homes and evictions from rental properties

Not surprisingly, New York City has the highest number of homeless at 73,523 which is 13% of the entire homeless population according to Culture; but only 4% live on the streets because homeless in NYC are legally entitled to shelter. Los Angeles ranks second with 43,854 people without homes and has more chronically homeless, homeless veterans and homeless young people than any other city with 75% of their homeless living on the streets. Seattle is #3; San Diego is #4 and Washington DC rounds out the top 5 cities with the most homeless.

Our government is not heartless about this issue. HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides funding to state and local governments and nonprofit providers to help find permanent housing for homeless individuals and families. In 2016, HUD granted $1.95 billion to over 400 cities. Efficient Gov reports these grants came in all sizes such as $94,000 to Jonesboro, AR and $5 million to Indianapolis. Trenton, NJ received $3.8 million and Mayor Eric Jackson is sharing it with 15 nonprofit organizations like The Rescue Mission and Catholic Charities that deliver services to the homeless in Trenton.

Homelessness cannot be solved by the government alone, especially in times of government gridlock. This issue affects all of us, whether it involves the homeless classmates of our kids or the war hero who once dedicated their life to protect our country. And we can’t solve this by just giving our spare change to those with handmade signs on the streets. The only way we as citizens can solve this American issue is to get involved by volunteering at a nonprofit that helps the homeless; and if we can’t do that at least donate to organizations that will make a difference. Contribute to Family Promise, which provides homeless families’ safe shelter, nutritious meals and helps them begin sustainable independence. Give to The Salvation Army, who provides group homes, emergency shelters and transitional living centers, as well as food. Donate to the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions which has 300 missions serving 50 million meals and provides 20 million nights of lodging. And at DollarDays and through our Facebook page, we are giving away blankets to nonprofit organizations that serve the homeless, so make sure you nominate your favorite organization.