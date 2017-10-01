A Breast Cancer Warrior Story: Why Running is My Piece of Heaven

People often ask me why I’m so passionate about running... whenever I hear that question, a memory comes to mind, then I am literally back in time. The year was 2006. I was sitting in the infusion center. I could taste the “red death” as it coursed through my veins. Chemotherapy tasted disgusting. After weeks of infusion treatment, I was getting weak. I wanted to go to the bathroom, but I felt off-balanced. “Let me take you”, my friend Teresa said. Inwardly, I shook my head. I thought, “why do I need someone to take me to the bathroom?

Once inside, I tried to pull my pants down, but unsteady again, she offered to help. I was both humbled, grateful and humiliated. Why did I feel like this? She helped me get myself together and back into the chair. Then came the nausea. So, there I was, sweaty, nauseated, weak, tired, dizzy. My mind was foggy. My friend took me home and went to work. There were several times I wanted to get up to go the bathroom, but was too weak to get up, so I waited until my family came home. I felt like a shell of my former self. I looked at how my clothes hung on me, and at my discolored hands and feet. Some days, I could barely get up to take my daughter to ballet, but I was committed to making memories, no matter what.

The Epiphany. Eventually treatment ended. One morning, I woke up and jumped out bed... then I paused. Holy shit! I jumped out of bed! As a healthy young woman - before cancer, I’d taken so much for granted. We all do. We take it for granted that we will wake up in the morning. We take it for granted that our hearts will keep beating and we don’t even think about our breath. We get out of bed... and nothing hurts. Do you know how incredibly awesome that is - to have nothing hurt? I promised that I’d never take it for granted again. My body houses my spirit and I would fuel and strengthen it. I would honor my temple. So, I began to run...

The Mindset. At first, I tried at running. I’d get on the treadmill with a magazine. I wouldn’t even run at the 5k I hosted! Then, I remembered when I had very little control over my body. I was tired from chemo, but I could do this. I began to go 1 mile at first, then 2, then 3. I felt my mindset changing when I got up for those early morning runs... I pushed myself to do 5 miles, then 7 miles, then 10. The feeling I got when I ran was incredible. Here’s what happened.

Running Became My Morning Prayer. As I became more focused on pushing towards my goal, something incredible happened. Not only had my body changed, but my mind and spirit had as well. I had once been the one-miler girl reading a magazine. Now, I jumped out of bed, eager to catch the sunrise, and greet the morning. When I open my front door, the sunlight greets me. I hear God saying “Good morning, my love”, then he sends the sunlight to kiss me and the air to caress my cheeks. I smile at this loving touch. I see all the miraculous things occurring around me, filled with gratitude that I get to be here to watch, sense and feel. I began to dance with the dawn. I thank God for allowing me to wake up. I inhale the fresh air, sending love to the trees and the grass, the birds in the sky. Sending love to the sky and clouds and to existence. I began to run faster, feeling the air rushing by my face, as I push myself, my heart starts pounding and soon I’m dripping sweat, it runs into my eyes and down my arms, chest and legs, and I’m loving it! My feet hit the ground, pushing me towards my future, every organ working in concert, perfectly, and all of my body is rejoicing. I’m alive. As I run, I whisper to God over and over again, “I love you. Show me how to be a living representation of you throughout the day. Remind me of this quiet time with you and my angels, when the day starts to move faster. Remind me that all that matters is this, my connection with spirit and aliveness.”

A Spiritual Metaphor. So, you see, running is not just about the run. It’s about my journey. It’s about resilience. It’s about not letting my emotions tell me what I can and can’t do. In running, as in life, it’s about having a vision. You never know what’s coming down the path, but the vision is what gets you to your goal. When your body wants to stop, your mind tells you to go. So, in life, when obstacles pop up, I do what I do when I’m running. I tap into the power of my mind and my soul. I reconnect with my Godness within. He lovingly reminds me of his love for me, and that I’m a freaking unstoppable badass unicorn. Then, I press forward.