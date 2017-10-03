A Breast Cancer Warrior with Passion, Grit & Her God: Dr. Sheri Prentiss

Breast cancer awareness month is upon us. It’s a time when a lot of people come together to do a lot of good - raising funds for breast cancer research, tackling topics that are not addressed enough and making their voices heard. All through BCAM, I’ll be highlighting the stories and perspectives of breast cancer survivors and advocates. While we are happy that there is an entire month dedicated to breast cancer “awareness”, there are many who are in the trenches 2/47 x 365. There are those, for whom the “battle” will never end, who are “dying for a cure”; and there are those, like Dr. Sheri Prentiss, whose treatment side effects made her unable to continuing performing the job she loved. But, she gave breast cancer the one-two punch and came out on top, #likeaboss. Here’s her story.

MK: What defines Dr. Sheri Prentiss?

SP: I'm defined by my passion, grit, and ability to motivate the human spirit into a higher level of existence, which is rooted in my personal relationship with God.

MK: What were your plans before you were diagnosed with breast cancer?

SP: I planned to remain in my executive management position for the largest health care system in Illinois, which afforded me the opportunity to also continue my clinical practice. In my mind I had landed the perfect job, one that I could remain in until I retired.

MK: How did breast cancer change your life?

SP: I learned the truth about self. The truth about others. And in so doing, that truth has set me free.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

SP: When I developed lymphedema after treatment and became disabled from performing the clinical aspects of my job, my life-long dream was stripped from me in an instant. I wanted to die as I saw no hope. I thought the world would not miss me and it might even be better off without me. But stepping up to the plate, opened up a flood of blessings I could have never imagined. God was ordering my footsteps to lead me into a life that I could have never dreamed of.

MK: Tell me about your non-profit foundation.

SP LIVE-Today Inc. enhances the quality of life for breast cancer survivors, especially those who suffer from lymphedema. The organization also provides women with lymphedema fashionable compression garments that optimize lymphedema management in women with limited economic resources. Of the nearly 3 million breast cancer survivors, it is estimated that more than 40% live with post-treatment lymphedema. Minorities continue to be affected by healthcare disparities regarding treatment, post-operative care, access, patient navigation services, social and financial community health and public health programs. We also educate healthcare providers and patients who need greater awareness of the effects of lymphedema. We plan to educate patient navigators.

MK: Tell us about your work as the Susan G. Komen 3-Day National Spokesperson.

SP: For six years I served as the Susan G. Komen 3-Day national Spokesperson, through which I ministered to and educated thousands of people throughout the country about breast health. By helping others and showing them their value, I found mine again. I'm now serving as the first African American Health Equity Ambassador. Part of my responsibilities is to work to identify and address the drivers of racial and ethnic disparities in breast cancer care, and ensure that access to quality breast cancer care and treatment is available for everyone. I will engage with national and local health, business, civic and patient advocacy leaders and advise the Komen team on best practices for patient and clinical engagement.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

SP: I don't have a word, but rather a phrase. That phrase is “lost the battle.” I have made it my personal mission to admonish people, to NOT refer to a survivor who has transitioned from this life into the next as having “lost the battle.” I tell them to say of their loved one, “S/He has fought the good fight!”

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

SP: In February 2009, at 41, in the midst of chemotherapy after a breast cancer diagnosis, a newly diagnosed potentially life threatening congenital heart defect, and still days from the death of my mother, I was the one in need. Learning how to cope was crucial to getting through the difficult times. As a doctor, I have seen people with chronic, life-threatening illnesses struggle with life, death and dying. Now, I knew just how devastating the raw, intense emotions of grief could be, because it had happened to me. My grief gave me new insight. Reflection promoted a deeper understanding of myself and others.

MK: What legacy do you want to leave the world?

SP: I want the LIVE-Today Foundation to transform how lymphedema is viewed and treated across the world. I want my life to demonstrate that none of us was made for easy, but with an enormous power in our frailty. From behind our fear emerges our courage, from beyond our defeat boasts our victory, and on the heels of our struggles, strut our triumphs, manifesting our dreams and visions.

MK: What one word defines you?

SP: LIVE. After my diagnosis, I was faced with the reality that I had spent the first half of my life merely existing. Since my treatment, I have decided to LIVE! And for me that means to: 1) Love myself and others; 2) Inspire those around me; 3) Voice my dreams and ambitions; and 4) Enjoy life.