A Breath No One Thought She Would Take

09/08/2017 01:10 pm ET

I pulled myself out of bed this morning and did a 6 a.m. hot yoga class. As I lay on the studio floor waiting to start, the instructor said something that brought tears to my eyes. She said, "It's my seven year old daughter's birthday today. Seven years ago she took her first breath. A breath no one thought she would take. So in honor of her, can we all remember to be grateful for each breath we take?"

How often do we really focus on our breath and realize the power and the force we have within us? How many times do we forget to embrace the precious life we have and accept ourselves as perfectly imperfect? As is. Right now.

As American playwright and activist Eve Ensler said, "I wake up every day and I think, 'I'm breathing! It's a good day.'"

Rather than focus on what we cannot change or spin ourselves into a frenzy with the daily schedule and grind, what about breathing it all in and being thankful for the journey? Realizing that opportunities arise with every breath we take.

As Indian author Arundhati Roy said, "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing."

Breathe on.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Unrau
Breathe.

