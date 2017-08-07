A brownstone restoration in Boston, MA

Brownstone and the modern restoration

Photography by: Keitaro Yoshioko

THE KITCHEN

While the former kitchen in this historic-like brownstone screamed of 1975, visions of cleaner, more open “pastures” drove Divine Design + Build to reach for the stars. The preexisting kitchen stood in old, shabby glamour with dated cherry-wood laminate and linoleum floors. In lieu of former engineered materials and close-in spaces, the new owners enlisted designer/architect Michael Hanna and the Design + Build team for Boston brownstone restoration. Cleanse your face, because we’re fashioning so much more than just a basic primer.

From dated wood laminates, to solid-wood, Holiday Kitchens cabinetry is where the restoration begins. The designer and his clients opted to go white and bright. In contrast, the demo team removed the yellowing linoleum floors and further installed beautiful, richly-stained hardwood. The juxtaposition of light to dark added a sense of height to the room without actually raising the ceiling.

Additionally, Divine demolished the enclosure-inducing island peninsula, and ultimately placed a floating island into the middle of the kitchen. This culminated in energy-flowing, functional Feng Shui. Say bye-bye to claustrophobia. And, hello to kitchen nirvana at last.

Updated appliances and shimmery, stainless-steel accents created depth, and alternate glimpses of light throughout the new home resto.

Photography by: Keitaro Yoshioko

THE MASTER + POWDER BATHROOMS

We’ve seen it once, and we keep seeing it again, and again. And, every time it makes us wonder. What were they thinking? Let it be known. Red wall paint, from floor to ceiling, in the master bath is rarely a good look. This project is not excluded. The dingy hue of the bathroom paint may have once been an idyllic route to “luxury”. However, it’s failed attempts at left the space feeling dark, dank + humid. Enter Monte Cristo here.

However, the master bath possessed good bones, and restoration of sort was swiftly put underway. A soft, calming seafoam was applied to walls, after the floors, and preexisting built-ins (tub included) were demolished. Glass dividers in the shower allowed the space to maintain the “open atmosphere” as desired by the architect/designer.

Furthermore, new bathroom accessories were installed along with the respective showers and tubs. New Tile flooring in a bright white accentuates the subdued walls. Thus a mix of texture and tone lead to the success of this new bathroom done (so right).

Similarly, the powder bath received a serious facelift. The noticeable lacking of vanity was solved with a custom-wood one. A more minimal, but colorful wallpaper was chosen by the owners and Michael. Wallpaper in the powder bath is a cheeky surprise, and an allusion to perhaps a wilder side by the owners, and even Michael…our favorite designer.

Photography by: Keitaro Yoshioko

THE STAIRS

While the framework of the stairs were relatively okay, it was evident that in order to really measure the final result of this project as a success that we would need to do something with the stairs. The balusters were definitely showing their age, as was the same for the treads. With that said, we refinished the staircase to match the color of the newly applied hardwood floors, as well as replaced some of the treads and balusters. The results? We think flawless.

Photography by: Keitaro Yoshioko