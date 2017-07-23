A California Girl's Guide to a Summer in NYC

A post shared by New York Bucket List (@nybucketlist) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

There’s nothing like a summer in New York City. From heat waves to thunderstorms, from overcrowded subways to Central Park on a Sunday, you can always find comfort in the chaos. And that’s what keeps me coming back for more. So here is a comprehensive guide to some of the best spots that I’ve discovered this summer, whether you’re in New York all summer long or just visiting for a weekend.

If you’re an intern:

B Bar

40 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Friday and Saturday nights, you can be sure to run into high school friends, college classmates and fellow interns at B-Bar. Be prepared to wait in line if you don’t get there early. Similar to your typical college bar, B Bar has great drinks, an outdoor patio and is always a good time.

Turtle Bay

987 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022

Located in Midtown, Turtle Bay is a go-to destination for happy hour with your co-workers. Wednesday is especially popular as beers are $1, pitchers are $10 and sliders are just $2 so be sure to clear up your midweek schedule!

Rooftop Pools

The Gansevoort

18 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

420 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016

With two locations in the city in the Meatpacking District and on Park Avenue South, the Gansevoort has a happening rooftop pool with delicious drinks and delightful views of the city from all sides.

The Jimmy at the James

15 Thompson St, New York, NY 10013

Located in Soho, The Jimmy at the James has a classy rooftop pool with panoramic views of lower Manhattan and beyond. Sidelined with lawn chairs, grab a drink and some appetizers and enjoy summer in Manhattan, poolside.

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

There’s no better spot than Mr. Purple to take in breathtaking 360 degree views of Manhattan with a drink in hand. Owned by the Gerber Group, Mr. Purple offers margaritas to die for in addition to creative cocktails such as the “Mr. Purple” which has casamigos reposado tequila, cranberry liqueur, allspice dram, apple and lemon.

For Frosé

Eataly

200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010

Frosé is the drink of the summer, which for those of you who don’t know, is a frozen rosé blended into a slushie. Check out Eataly’s rooftop restaurant La Birriera with views of the Empire State Building and the Flatiron building while enjoying their signature frosé.

230 Fifth

230 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Made-to-order, 230 Fifth’s frosé is a must on a balmy summer night in the city. This rooftop bar is a go-to destination as it is one of the best spots in the city to view the Empire State Building by day or by night.

Catch

21 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Drink frosé all day at Catch - one of NYC’s most popular rooftop restaurants. Located in the happening Meatpacking District, Catch offers some of the best frosé in the city adorned with edible flowers and pomegranate seeds.

For Dessert

The Tipsy Scoop

217 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010

If you’re feeling like getting a little tipsy, be sure to try out the tipsy scoop, which blends alcohol and ice cream into the ideal after-dark dessert. I recommend ordering the flight of four flavors, which comes in little ice cream shot glasses with sprinkles on the rim. My favorites are the chocolate stout and pretzel, tequila Mexican hot chocolate, and red velvet martini. Two scoops are equivalent to drinking a beer making for the perfect treat on a hot summer night.

Kith

644 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Located within the Nike store in Soho, Kith is a dessert destination as it is a cereal bar, specializing in ice creams blended together with various cereals and toppings of your choice. The extensive menu features 23 types of cereals, 22 different toppings and four types of milk, creating endless possibilities.

Magnum

875 Washington St, New York, NY 10014

Magnum makes your ice cream dreams come true as it allows you to design your own ice cream bar. With 20 toppings to choose from including rose petals and Himalayan sea salt, you can get as creative as you want and design the ice cream bar of your dreams to enjoy on a hot summer day.

Speakeasies

Blind Barber

339 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009

A barber shop by day, this spot is a hidden gem in the East Village and a great destination for a night out with friends. Entry through the barber shop leads to a bar resembling that of a 1920s speakeasy.

Please Don’t Tell

113 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009

I’m telling you, this is one of the best under the radar spots in New York City. From the outside, it’s just a hot dog shop but head into the phone booth and dial in order to discover a hidden bar beyond its doors.

Bathtub Gin

132 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011

This spot is one of New York’s best known secrets, as it is located behind the doors of a coffee shop on ninth avenue in Chelsea. With a creative cocktail menu, this spot is known for their gin (no surprise there!), with my personal favorite being the “Wakey Juice Joe”, which gets your night started on a high note combining The Botanist Islay gin, Stone Street cold brew, falernum, pressed lime, almond orgeat, and green matcha.

For Late Night Eats

Big Daddy’s Diner

239 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003

2454 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

As a retro-style diner with all- American eats ranging from mac-n-cheese grilled cheese to cookie dough pancakes, this spot has all of your favorite foods to satisfy your craving for a late night snack. The best part? This diner located in both Gramercy and the Upper West Side is open 24 hours a day, making it a must-go on your way home from a night out!

Cafeteria

119 7th Ave, New York, NY 10010

