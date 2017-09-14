A Call to Action with Frontier Communications’ Maggie Wilderotter

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Maggie Wilderotter and Frontier Communications as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Maggie Wilderotter, Former CEO & Executive Chairman of Frontier Communications, urges all public companies to put more women on their boards. She notes, “Over the next several years, many board members on public companies today will be retiring. And if each company just thought about every other board member being a woman candidate, it would make all the difference in the world.”

Maggie believes that it’s time to accelerate the amount of women we place on corporate boards to create a more diverse makeup within them. This step is needed in order to create more diverse ideas, make better decisions and to ultimately help companies grow shareholder value. “I know when I’m on a board, and I’m the first woman on the board – after there’s a level of comfort, I’ve always been able to bring other women on those boards, too,” Maggie says.

Once you make your way up, be sure to use your success to pull others up with you. Maggie Wilderotter and the Women’s Forum of New York would like to challenge all directors to make the commitment to gender parity in the boardroom today.