A Call to Action

“What can I do?” That is a question I am frequently asked when people realize that women artists are so underrepresented and undervalued in the nation’s museums, galleries, auction houses and art fairs. This imbalance goes well beyond the art world, of course. But art plays a vital role in exploring issues of gender in society.

Most people can’t start their own gallery or museum (like the founder of the National Museum of Women in the Arts), but there are small things anyone can do. And, small actions will add up to big changes.

Praise exhibitions that strive for gender equity.

Promote the exhibition on your social media channels. Tell your friends and co-workers about the show and encourage them to visit. Inform a museum guard or staff member about how much you like an exhibition or program.

When exhibitions are unequal, let your voice be heard.

Contact the gallery or museum and let them know that showing more work by women artists is important and that women artists are missing from their exhibition. Write a message in a gallery or museum visitor book, using the opportunity to request that the gallery show more women artists.

Support women artists and the institutions that exhibit their work.

Support non-profit arts organizations that work toward achieving gender equality. Follow women artists on social media. Buy works of art made by women. Find out which museums, galleries and non-profit art spaces near you make an effort to exhibit women artists—frequent them and become a member.

Be an activist.

Say something when you see an exhibition that excludes women artists. Speak up and praise an exhibition that is thoughtful about gender parity.

Educate yourself.

Read what artists and art critics who grapple with this issue—such as artist Judy Chicago and writer Jerry Saltz of New York magazine—have to say. Learn more about great women artists from the past and those working today.

How can you help the cause of gender balance in the arts? By responding to what you see.

Learn more!