A Canadian Educator Getting Kids Excited About Technology

Ben Kelly is a very popular technology teacher at Caledonia Regional High School in New Brunswick, Canada. One reason is his clear enthusiasm for technology as a teaching tool for career readiness.

He attributes Twitter as the social media platform that most significantly impacted his connection to professionals and his discovery of new technology tools for teaching. One example he cites is Soundtrap, a music and audio recording cloud service that brings the functionality of GarageBand to all devices used in the classroom. Additionally, he used Twitter to discover the Microsoft HoloLens and become one of the first teachers in North America to use one in the classroom. Minecraft is another technology tool that Ben heralds as an across the board useful tool in helping inclusivity needs.

The kids seem equally as excited as Ben in using technologies in school. As he puts it, “I love what I do every day. Who wouldn't? I get to come in here, and I have HoloLens on my left, Soundtrap on my right, Minecraft in front of me, and drones behind me.”

It’s clear that Ben Kelly loves his work and the students at Caledonia Regional High School are the happy beneficiaries.

About Ben Kelly:

Ben Kelly is teacher at Caledonia Regional High School at Anglophone East School District in New Brunswick, Canada. Ben is a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert, Apple Distinguished Educator, Global Minecraft Mentor, New Brunswick STEM Teacher of the Year 2017 and Soundtrap Ambassador.

He started Canada’s first K-12 Dronography Program and his students work daily with the Microsoft HoloLens, Xcode and Swift and other empowering technologies.

