A Candid Conversation with Author Sean D. Young

Why is everyone talking about Author Sean D. Young? Why as of late is she the topic of discussion? Simple. She's taking the world of writing by storm! Unapologetic about being on a path to release 4 books in less than year, and being on her way to becoming a New York Best Selling Author! Yup! She's well on her way and she sat down with me to have a conversation about everything she's currently cooking up in her writer's lab.

CP: Who is the phenomenal Author Sean D. Young?

Author Sean: I am simply a down-to-earth person who just wants to do what the Lord created me to do. I strive to do everything in my life with the spirit of excellence. I am woman who works hard for everything I have.

CP: Tell us about how long you’ve been writing?

Author Sean: I've been writing for over a decade. I write romance novels. THE GREAT thing is, I feel like I'm just getting started.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

Author Sean: In the next two years, I see myself publishing more romance novels, working as a junior web developer at my nine-to-five job and building my own clientele as a web developer. In five years, I’ll still be writing romance novels, and will have launched my web development business.

CP: What's next for Sean personally?

Author Sean: Personally, I want to travel and purchase a larger home.

CP: How do you handle setbacks?

Author Sean: Setbacks are just as important as triumphs. You learn a lot from them and they can make you a better person. I've come a long way with understanding how to handle them. Because now I know that the way we handle setbacks can affect the rest of our lives going forward. At one time when things went wrong in my life, I'd fall apart, but I found out that it didn't get me anywhere. I couldn't move forward because I continued to dwell on my past failure. So now, I make sure that I'm settled in my spirit that it happened and then I reassess the situation. I ask myself these questions: What did I miss? What did I do wrong? What can I do differently? Will this help me to achieve this goal? Once I’ve done that I create a new plan, get back up and try it again.

CP: What advice would you give to that woman whose business is no doing so great and wants to give up?

Author Sean: If a woman’s business isn’t doing great, I’d encourage them not to give up. Continue to work at it. Find a mentor and take advantage of experts in your industry. Do your research and see if they have mentor programs that could help you. They can give you some insight on some of the things you are struggling with. Be careful of your circle. Surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and your endeavors.

You don't need anyone to invade your confidence and cause you to doubt yourself.

Look for inspiration everywhere.

As you can see, Author Sean is a force to be reckon with! Be on the look out for this BOSS CHICK! She's making major moves!

Connect with Author Sean:

Instagram: @seandyoung