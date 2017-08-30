Cheryl Peavy, Contributor Best selling Author, Speaker and Inner Life Coach Specialist

A Candid Conversation with Savor V; The Queen of All Things Domestic

She’s definitely a BOSS! There’s no questioning that. She is a woman that is making major moves in the baking industry! Not only can she cook her a%% off, she’s also teaching other up and coming bakers how to do it all while having their business lined up correctly. Had an opportunity to sit down and talk to her a little bit about who she is and what would be next for her thriving business.

CP: Who is V at her core?

Savor V: At my core I am love. My heart has always been on my sleeve and I am very passionate about what I do. Growing up my dream was to be a rich wife and a mother. I realized that I didn’t have to “marry rich” but instead I could become rich in my own right. I could build a brand around the home, fall in love, start my own family and fulfill my dream of being love and still have a life full of prosperity and fun.

CP: Tell us about your businesses?

Savor V: I have 2 businesses the first is SavorV.com which is home to “all things domestic.” It is the fastest growing online bakery and domestic lifestyle resource. We currently have 27 bloggers that share a variety of domestic lifestyle topics. I started it by accident after almost being homeless. My lights were turned off and God told me to bake. I went to a friends house and used her kitchen. I then went door to door selling cookies in parking lots, hair salons, and barber shops. By the end of the day I had made $200 and I took that money to get my electricity turned back on and I’ve been baking ever since. We ship desserts nationwide and are carried in 3 locations. My second business Creative Styles is a web and graphic design boutique which you can find at Cre8tiveStyles.com

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

Savor V: Professionally in the next 2 years I will be known at the “Bake Boss” the woman who helped other Bakers launch their businesses. I will speak on food and wellness panels and be paid to review the best restaurants in the world. My life will be fully immersed in food and dessert. In 5 years or less Savor V will be carried in Sprouts and Whole Foods.

CP:What’s next for V personally?

Savor V:: Personally it’s all about love and starting a family. What’s next for me is to be able to build my business so that my spouse and family can be with me. I don’t want to separate my personal life. Savor V is a family brand and they are going to come with me.

CP: Tell us about your coaching practice?

Savor V:: My coaching practice helps people take their baking from a hobby to a thriving dessert empire. It’s a self guided virtual platform. I’m sharing everything that I’ve learned about being in theod business for the past 4 years. You go to the website and log into The Learning Center which contains video modules that each come with downloadable worksheets. Then I have monthly question and answer sessions with all of the “Bake Bosses” to answer all of their questions and they have 24/7 email access so it’s a very hands on program.

CP: What is the greatest lesson that you have learned in business?

Savor V:: My greatest lesson in business has been to never take anything personally. When I first started in business I was very sensitive. I quickly realized that in order to be great I couldn’t take everything personally I had to grow, listen, take advice, and get better.

Be on the look out for this FIERCE Bake Boss! She’s definitely taking the world by storm!

