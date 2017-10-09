A Case for Not Faceless Shopping

Last month, news about the tech startup Bodega, a vending machine of sorts that would be customized according to location, was sweeping the Internet. The news brought outrage, confusion, and most notably fear that this convenience-based product might ultimately wipe out an entire population of small businesses.

As much as I welcomed the amount of pushback this company was receiving, and enjoy reading along, I was equally surprised that the public is this shocked by the launch. Bodega is not an anomaly—it’s rooted in a new type of shopping experience that’s become highly popular in the last few years: The On Demand Economy.

This multi-billion dollar industry might make life more convenient when it comes to satisfying needs like food or transport. However, in certain industries, especially fashion, it creates a culture of impulse satisfaction that exploits people, consumer desire, and small business’ lack of visibility on the market.

Bodega is Not the First Convenience-Based Service on the Market

The rise of the On Demand economy has permeated almost every industry from entertainment to dining. In 2016, the On Demand industry generated $33 billion in revenue and by the end of 2017 it will have generated $57 billion. These companies have become household names. Think Netflix, valued at $11 billion, Grubhub, worth $4.65 billion, and Uber, hitting a whopping $60 billion valuation. These valuations prove how consumers are more than willing to invest in companies that satisfy any need or impulse as soon as it arises.

Arguably one of the greatest examples of consumer adoption for the on demand economy -- yet least often described as such -- is the success of fast fashion retailers, which offer new, trendy clothing on a weekly (sometimes daily) basis and at enormously low prices. In the first quarter of 2017 alone, Zara made $5.57 billion dollars. While a company like Grubhub may satisfy your need for food in 45 minutes, a company like Zara can satisfy your desire for the latest trend in two weeks—the time it takes from the product’s design to when it hits the sales floor.

Fast fashion comes at a cost though at every aspect of a product’s life cycle. Factory workers in countries like Bangladesh, where apparel makes up 80% of the country’s exports, often work long hours in factories with sub-par conditions, but only make an average of $43 per month. Fast fashion is also the second biggest pollutant of the environment behind big oil. And because the clothing produced by fast fashion is so cheap, many consider it disposable; the average garment is worn only 7 times before it’s discarded.

These statistics might feel daunting for fashion obsessed customers who can’t afford big name designers but affordable small fashion brands do exist. I know because I work with them on a daily basis. They just don’t have the resources of mass production or overnight shipping that make fast fashion brands so attractive. And most of them don’t have the tools or the money to get the same amount of exposure, leaving many shoppers with the idea that fashion is an either or situation: either you spend most of your money on a designer dress or you buy the low quality but affordable knockoff.

But what if shopping from emerging designers was just as accessible as shopping from Zara? What if the shopping experience was more than a way to satisfy an impulse or fulfill a need, but an experience of genuine human connection in itself? While emerging designers may not have the tools for hyper-convenience, they do have the passion to connect with their shoppers, unlike any huge, faceless corporation.

The Value of Connection: Beyond a Transactional Shopping Experience

My favorite part of shopping from emerging designers is how I’m both supporting a growing brand and developing new friendships in the process. I’ve began to think of the brands I interact with as “Not Faceless” because when you reach out to them they respond to you as a human first, a customer second. On any given week, I’m having 10+ conversations with Tictail brand owners from around the world. I love asking questions about their production and customization or just admiring their incredible designs.

The best part about these conversations is that they’ve translated into genuine friendships. Last fall on vacation in Barcelona, I met some of my favorite brands in person, Krizia Robustella and Outsiders Division. They showed me their storefronts and studios, and also gave me a peek into their daily lives in Spain. Not only was I able to see a side of the city I never saw before, but I already felt more connected to the pieces that I wear on a weekly basis after understanding how and why they were made.

Emerging design is about more than just having cool friends or appealing to millennial customers. Small businesses make up 45% of the United States GDP and employ 57.9 million people, approximately 50% of the country’s working population. Additionally, having grown up with a single mother who is an artist, I can attest to the difference between a good sales month and a slow one, and how it can affect an individual or a family’s quality of life. When we started Tictail, it wasn’t about building our business. It was about a person, my mother. And as we have scaled our platform internationally, we’ve seen first-hand what a difference it makes to support tens of thousands of people just like her.

Conscientious Shopping Challenge

As we enter into fall, a season filled with back to school shopping, dropping temperatures, and the looming holiday shopping season, I’d like to propose a challenge. The next time you go to make a purchase, look to support not faceless businesses and value connection over convenience. If you usually place your coffee order through your Starbucks mobile app, try taking the time instead to go to a local cafe and strike up a conversation with the barista. Or maybe instead of stopping at Walgreens to pick up your paper towels, check out your corner store or bodega (with a lowercase B) and get to know the person behind the counter. These are low risk examples of supporting small businesses, but the next time you go shopping, whether that’s for food or a new outfit, ask yourself: How did it affect your day to approach these purchases with the mindset of connection and experience, not transaction? How do you feel about your neighborhood now, knowing the people who work in it? And how do you feel about the purchase you made, now knowing who exactly you’re supporting with your money?

In speaking with Tictail shoppers, I’ve heard time and again that the pieces in these shoppers’ closets that were purchased from small businesses start to stand out more than anonymous pieces from fast fashion retailers. A piece is more than a brand name. It’s a country, it’s a production method, it’s a person that they feel like they know and an holistic experience they know was worth the extra cost.

Co-existing with the On-Demand Economy