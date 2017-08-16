A Cathedral of Trees

Weary of the church, its pomp and circumstance,

I went a roaming,

Searching for a sacred place.

I found a cathedral amidst the trees,

Angelic singing at the ocean’s edge;

Received wise council from a passing stranger,

And found salvation in a child’s eyes.

The church soon lay in ruin,

Strangled by it’s own corruption.

But my cathedral kept rising higher,

And the daily sermon,

Delivered by wind and sea

Captivated me.

Sin and karma caught up with the priestly class,

Soon others tried to take their place.

But the people had grown too wise