A Changing Congressional Climate

There are hopeful signs of a long overdue environmental awakening in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Gone are the days when 237 out of 238 GOP lawmakers vote—as they once did—against a resolution declaring global warming is real and a matter of major concern.

This uniform partisan rigidity is crumbling, and not a moment too soon, given the recent increase in catastrophic climatic events such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as well as record-breaking drought and forest fires in the West. In the midst of such suffering, it is a prudent time for lawmakers to refrain from issuing public expressions of climate change skepticism.

The most tangible evidence of dawning environmental enlightenment in the House chamber is the recent formation of the Climate Solutions Caucus by an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, currently totaling 52. New members must be added on a one-to—one basis to keep the Caucus evenly divided between the two parties and maintain a semblance of bipartisanship (while enabling some Republicans to emerge from the shadows).

The Caucus already possesses enough clout to have helped defeat an anti-climate change amendment in the House National Defense Authorization Act.

Not too long ago, a Republican congressman confided that more than half of his colleagues privately believed climate change was real and worthy of a response. Their silence was attributed to fear of political retribution through primary challenges organized by GOP Right Wing climate change deniers.

The Climate Solutions Caucus now provides a vehicle of expression for many who were previously intimidated, although the House as a whole is still resistant to most climate change initiatives.

Emboldened by public opinion, the climate Caucus can be expected to grow. More representatives from states impacted by climatic adversity are moving towards taking a stand. Typical was one of the founders of the Caucus, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., who was galvanized into action by rising sea levels in his Miami district.

The Caucus seems destined to attract more members and amass more influence by not framing its mission in partisan ideological terms. Rather than focusing on assessing blame, the group’s emphasis is on seeking market-based solutions to reduce carbon emissions. In short, getting things done in a bipartisan manner, an approach that Caucus members are confident will play well with the general public and insulate against attacks from the Right.

One Republican Caucus member contends that the secret of the bipartisan group’s success is the forming of good relationships between the two parties.