A chat about Wimbledon with ESPN analysts, the brothers McEnroe and Pam Shriver

John and Patrick McEnroe was joined by Pam Shriver as the trio spoke with media Wednesday, previewing Wimbledon. Here are a few of the highlights from that conference call.

Question- The group of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray have controlled Wimbledon for about a decade and a half. I'm guessing the three of you think the likeliest outcome this time around is again one of that quartet winning the title. If I'm wrong about that, please say so. If someone outside of that group were going to emerge as the men's champion, which man or men would you give a reasonable chance of winning the title instead and why?

JOHN McENROE: Well, having worked with Milos Raonic, last year, him getting to the finals, one of the reasons I worked with him was I believed he could win it. I would say he would be high up on the list of one of the most likely to win it. Stan Wawrinka obviously has three majors. Anyone that's got three majors, three different ones, would have a career Grand Slam if he won Wimbledon, you've got to take seriously. Although I do feel that Stan struggles with his movement more on grass than he does, and his confidence, more than on any other surface. I've seen Grigor Dimitrov play the best match of his life in Australia, losing 6-4, 7-5 in the fifth to Nadal. I thought, Okay, he's back to where he was when he was in the semis. Looked like he was going to win some majors. Then he's tailed off again. I think his game can translate to grass better than any other surface. He wouldn't totally shock me, even though I don't feel like he seems to have mentally found that next gear in order to deal with these guys.

After that, I'm hoping Alexander Zverev is the guy in a year or two. I think he will be, but I don't think he's ready to win it yet. Kyrgios would be the most talented guy. I don't know what's going on with him. I know I get frustrated with his lack of effort at times. The talent is enough to win multiple majors. The raw tennis talent. But you have to combine everything. But your original premise of one of those guys would be where I would stand.

PATRICK McENROE: I would agree with John. Milos Raonic to me has been a bit disappointing this year. Maybe that's because he doesn't have John helping him. But he certainly would be the most likely guy. Kyrgios, grass would be his best surface, his best chance to win one. There's just so many question marks with him, not only mentally, but physically as well. Dominic Thiem would be another guy, although grass is probably going to be the trickiest surface for him. I think he's -- of the young generation, he's the guy who has the best chance to win a major, until Zverev gets stronger physically, which in my opinion is going to take another 18 to 24 months. In general, I would agree with the premise of John that we're going to be likely talking about two of those four guys on Championship Sunday.

PAM SHRIVER: I agree it's going to be one of the Big Four. I don't think Wawrinka on grass. It's his worst surface. I can't see him winning. I just look to a guy who might catch fire with his serve and go through two weeks, if not dropping serve, just dropping serve once or twice. You look at the big servers that can back it up. The one that's most fascinating has already been mentioned, Kyrgios. I always like to see a lefty. When you look at what the over 30s are doing, another outsider with the Spanish Lopez who just on grass can do some incredible things. If you're looking for a real outsider, I would just throw in a tricky lefty who can serve well a lot and knows a grass court.

Question. Yesterday Brad Gilbert said he thinks there's 40 women that could win Wimbledon. Do you think the same thing, are there that many possibilities? I don't know if he was exaggerating, but he said to bet on the field basically.

Part two of the question- in March earlier this year, one of the junior players in Maryland wrote about how she personally experienced a lot of widespread cheating in junior tennis. Do you think this is a serious, widespread issue? If so, has it gotten worse?

JOHN McENROE: The cheating, Patrick is at my academy now, he ran the USTA, has a lot of experience with this with his daughter playing a lot of tournaments as well. The cheating in the game is to me worse than ever. I guess the stakes are higher. It's a shame that these poor kids feel so much pressure, they cheat in practice at the club when we play. It's crazy. That is an issue that definitely has to be belt with.

Brad, amazingly enough, does exaggerate sometimes. But I think his point was, I'm guessing, that because Ostapenko, who won the French, was like 40 something in the world, I believe, 40 to 50 in the world when she won it, that that would lead you to believe that would make it equally unpredictable. I think his point is somewhat well-taken. No one would have ever, that I'm aware of, have picked this girl to win the French. That would subsequently lead you to believe that normally we throw out sort of 10 names, but that you could add a bunch more, maybe 20 possibly, up to the number he's referring to. I doubt it would be that big, but then again, who would have thought this girl would have won the French.

PAM SHRIVER: My son has been playing for about two and a half years, not that many tournaments, maybe six to eight a year. I find the burden on young junior players to be out there on their own, in charge of keeping score, calling lines, managing their game, and are supposed to do it all on their own in tournament tennis, I find it really a challenge when you compare it to other sports, other team sports especially. Even if you throw in golf, you know, you're rarely alone. I think it's one of the problems of growth in our game. I don't think it's fun enough. I think it's too much stress on most young kids to manage all of that on their own at a time when it seems like our kids need more and more. They have more and more support or helicopter parenting, not that it's right, but in a time in society where parents are uneasy about having kids do more things independent, tennis kind of still stays with the old tradition. You have to go out and play a tournament without coaching and without all this stuff you're supposed to do. I think it needs to change. I think it will help the cheating. I think there will be officials, like soccer has it structured so there's an adult observing, an impartial adult observing every competition. I don't mean like one wandering official for 10 courts. We have to do some changes, I think, to make it have less cheating and make it more enjoyable for our youth.

On a grass court, you don't have 40 players that are comfortable enough to win. But I do think women's tennis, especially with Serena very clearly on the sidelines, looking beautiful on the cover of Vanity Fair, I think probably that 10 to 15 number is better at Wimbledon.

PATRICK McENROE: On the junior tennis thing, there's no doubt it's a major problem. Not to disagree with Pam, but we did the same thing when we were kids. It's not to say there wasn't cheating when we grew up. But the pressure is felt by the kids because of whether it's coaches or parents, et cetera, not because of the kids. Obviously somebody is putting pressure on them, and they're feeling compelled to cheat, which I've seen almost rampant. I go to a lot of junior tennis tournaments. We certainly can't blame the kids. We have to blame ourselves, the adults. Unfortunately, it's unrealistic, despite what Pam said, to say we're going to have an umpire at every match. There's too many matches. It's economically not feasible. Having the roving umpires, when the USTA provides at most tournaments, is certainly a positive.

I harken back to the time when I went to Italy to play in a big junior tournament. I think I was 14. It was a big European 14 and under tournament. They forced every player to have to umpire a couple of matches, other junior matches, which I think was a great lesson for the players. I would like to see something like that at some tournaments because that could be tricky to pull off because parents are just way too uptight at the moment. That's sort of a place to start. I also think penalizing the kids when they do make repeated bad calls, which I've seen, again, far too many times, is really the only way to deal with it.

PAM SHRIVER: I didn't say there needed to be a full umpire. I think an older monitor, an older junior player, a parent who has a kid in a different event. It's like the AYSO model. You volunteer, get trained, you ref the game before your kid's game. That model works really well, even though the standard -- it's not like perfect officiating, but it's a lot better than letting kids do it themselves.

