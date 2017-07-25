A Chef's 30 Things To Think About Everyday!

A Chef’s 30 Things to think about Every Day!

Have you ever attempted explaining to a young chef that running a restaurant is so much more than just coming up with great dishes? Rising up through the ranks from garde manger to line cook and eventually sous chef can be cumbersome, but no task will be as daunting as when you become the chef of the restaurant. And what makes it even that much more difficult, is the fact that it is a trade that no one teaches you. Contrary to what most people think, being a chef is part kindergarten teacher, part motivational speaker, part psychologist, part repair man, part CFO/CEO/COO, and yes of course…part cook. Your focus should be more on leadership, organization, motivation and just plain listening rather than cooking.

Over the years I’ve had numerous conversations with my chefs about seeing everything that’s around them and not getting too caught up only thinking about food. However more than just seeing what’s around you, it’s even more important to listen. I can walk into my restaurants and know automatically who’s in a good mood, what machines are not working, and what doesn’t taste good…just by listening.

I put a list together of some things that I repeatedly tell my chefs in an attempt to drill into them what is most important. These are my broken records and it’s all stuff you’re not going to learn in culinary school.

1. What does the kitchen sound like? Think about it. You know the hum of the compressors and the hood. Is it different? Are any compressors or other machines making any weird noises? Should I get them checked? Is the music on or am I just hearing static? If I were a guest in the dining room am I hearing what you had intended me to?

2. Are the grease trap/storage and every other corner of the restaurant clean? This includes the outside perimeter, garbage area, and recycling. What does our guest see when they approach the restaurant and when they enter the dining room? What can they smell? If it smells and looks welcoming, your dining room will fill up! Garbage and mess outside, you won’t ever have to worry about turning a table.

3. Have I checked the temperature of the walk-in lately? Nothing worse than a 60 degree walk-in on a hot July Saturday night.

4. It’s extra hot in the kitchen… are the fans on? Is the HVAC working? Is the filter dirty? Change the damn filters on the HVAC…Do we really need to pay the HVAC guy $200 to come change the filters for us? This is your CFO hat, too. A restaurant returning 10% needs to do $2000 in revenue to pay that $200 fee.

5. Are the cooks coming in at the right time? Does anyone have too much overtime? Am I cutting the ones with the most hours? You’re blessed with the fact that people want to come in and learn and many use the extra hour to improve on their skills, but as you scale can you really afford it? You can if you’ve budgeted the week correctly.

6. Did I talk to any purveyors today or have I just been leaving messages all week? Talking to them or visiting the warehouse is the best way to develop those relationships. Go down to the fish market. Go check out a farm every month…see what’s out there. The phone is very limiting! We love meeting our customers and understanding what they want. You better believe your vendors want the same of their customers.

7. Did I read any recipes in a book that I haven’t seen before? Go get inspired!

8. Am I turning the obstacles that face me every day into my advantages? It can be challenging not knowing what a day will bring- a cook calls out, a piece of equipment breaks, guests show up late or no-show. Learn from each of these instances and you will be better prepared for the unknown and likely there will be a lot fewer unknowns.

9. Are any pipes leaking? Are any faucets leaking? Electrical outlets loose? Are any refrigerator doors loose, or leaning, do screws simply need to be tightened? Is the ice machine making ice correctly or does it need to be serviced? Are we buying extra ice often? These are the small details that make a kitchen run efficiently and make people proud to work there. You can literally save thousands of dollars a year by learning the basics about each of these trades. I’m surprised they don’t teach basic trade skills in culinary school. They certainly should!

10. Did I taste everything today… especially from the new cooks? Did I give feedback when I did? You can’t stop learning as I said, but you really shouldn’t stop teaching either.

11. Do I hear my voice every 5 minutes in the kitchen? Am I pushing the cooks to move faster and do things right? If there is no strong voice in the kitchen, nothing is getting done!

12. Did I respond to emails or texts from other chefs or people in the company about things they need or ask? Because when you don’t respond you are basically saying…I’m busier than you and my time is more important.

13. Am I thinking about social media and new methods to get customers into the restaurant to experience what we have to offer? It’s a new world! We must adapt and create value for new, younger customers to know who we are.

14. Don’t get caught up in all the daily drama! The dishwasher thinks the line cooks are lazy, the cooks things the sous chef is lazy, the sous chef thinks the chef does nothing and the chef thinks the owner just walks around. Just worry about your job, working hard, being honest and helping others.

15. Did I ask someone who knows better than me about something I wasn’t sure about?

16. Did I make something special out of something that was going to be thrown out in the cooler? Utilization is easily 2 – 4 points on your food cost. If you do $2 million a year in sales that could be $40,000- $80,000- sounds like your attention to detail just afforded you the ability to hire some new cooks.

17. Did I look at who’s coming in tonight, discuss with managers dietary restrictions, VIP’s, etc.? There is a front of house and back of house in every restaurant. The successful ones operate as a one house.

18. Did I look at reservations a couple days later in the week to make sure I’m not waiting last minute to order something- more importantly making sure the reservations are open online.

19. Am I doing exactly what my boss expects of me and nothing more? If the answer is yes then I am failing myself. Because there will be someone else who will push harder, be more productive and passionate, go the extra mile and eventually be more successful than me.

20. Am I doing things above and beyond whether someone is watching me or not? You should be, and you should be doing it for your own satisfaction not because you’ll get noticed.

21. Did I fix something my cooks were doing at least once every 30 minutes? If not, someone will be eating something completely wrong tonight for sure. They’re still learning. Remember how many “refires” you had as a cook?

22. Are my invoices in order and is my food cost as low as it should be? If you don’t have an orderly invoice system you can’t possibly know how much you’re spending.

23. Did I look at my kitchen and think about how it could be more efficient?

24. Are all products in walk-ins and reach-ins fresh and rotated? Do I know exactly what I have in house all the time?

25. Are there any products this season that I should be using that I have not ordered yet?

26. Am I teaching the cooks enough? Are they inspired, happy and motivated by me? They will be yearning for a leader. If you are not doing this they will search for someone who will. Talk to them one on one often. Ask them how they are doing?

27. Am I making it nice 100% of the time? If it isn’t something you would order off your menu what makes you think we should let it leave the kitchen. We can always apologize to a guest if a dish is being made again, it’s harder to convince them that the mediocre plate we sent them was simply a mistake.

28. Am I having fun? If not, find something else to do. Not every industry is for everyone. You must love what you do or others won’t have fun either.

29. When I finally finish a seasonal menu, or have a solid group of cooks, or have everything running like a well-oiled machine, am I thinking about what’s next? Or am I just satisfied for the time being? This is the pivotal moment in your career. Never stop thinking about what’s next! Never stop trying to achieve something greater than you already have. Never be complacent because there is always another challenge right around the corner!