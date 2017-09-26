A Chia Berry Pudding That’ll Impress Your BAE

Published on Clean Plates

If summer brings about memories of jams, canning, pies and crumbles, this recipe is for you. Whenever I see fresh berries start to pop up at the market, I buy loads just out of sheer excitement. It’s hard to eat them all fast enough, and I sure don’t want to smother them in sugar and put them in pies — as tempting as that sounds.

Here’s a way to prep them ahead of time for the week in a satisfying pudding that’s low in sugar and high in protein, thanks to those amazing, tiny little chia seeds. The jam is great for many uses. If you have some leftover, you can add it to toast, put it on top of waffles or pancakes, or just eat it by the spoonful for dessert.

Bio: Laura D’Alessandro is an editor and recipe developer in Los Angeles where she teaches private, in-home cooking lessons.

SERVES: 4 PUDDING CUPS

TOTAL TIME:40 MINUTES

ACTIVE TIME:40 MINUTES

Ingredients

For the Chia Pudding:

¾ cup chia seeds

2 ¼ cup almond milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon maple syrup

For the Quick Berry Jam:

2 cups seasonal berries, about 1 lb, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons chia seeds

¼ cup sliced almonds

Fresh mint leaves and additional berries, for garnish

Directions

Make the chia pudding a day ahead so it has a chance to thicken. Mix the chia seeds, almond milk, cinnamon and maple syrup in an airtight container and store in the fridge. Next make the jam. Place chopped berries and lemon juice in a sauce pan and simmer until reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Turn off the heat, stir in the chia and transfer to an 8-oz glass jar. When you’re ready to assemble, layer ¼ cup chia pudding followed by 2 tablespoons berry jam and another ¼ cup pudding in a glass jar or parfait cup. Add sliced almonds, fresh mint and additional sliced berries to garnish. These can be assembled ahead as breakfast for the week.

